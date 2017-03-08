Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Anticipated to grow significantly

End

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the inclusion of a new study to its massive archive of research reports, titled as "Status, Size and Forecast 2012-2022". This report provides an in-depth evaluation on the market for Microgrid as a Service (MaaS), elaborating on the prime dynamics influencing the development of this market. These dynamics include the major drivers, opportunities, restraints etc. Geographically, the global market is categorized into EU, United States, China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia.In the first section, the report starts by presenting a snapshot of the market which comprises the market status, outlook, market analysis by regions, type and applications. With an extensive forecast period of 2016 to 2021, the analysts have studied major dynamics for the market, which can be helpful for the established players as well as new entrants in this market. In terms of geography, with constant rising industrial sector, countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are gaining extensive market share of the MaaS market.A grid-connected microgrid can be defined as, a set of distributed energy resources and interconnected loads mainly use to supply power to the main grid or utility grid. Microgrids can operate as stand-alone 'islands' and are able to provide reliable electricity even during bad weather. According to the key findings, from several years, the escalating demand for power, along with an increased need for secure, reliable and emission-free power propels the demand for microgrids. Also, it is projected that the microgrids as a service market are recording healthy growth due to various benefits offered by Microgrids, such as highly reliability, economical & effectual energy power, improvement of renewable energy sources and smart grid integration etc.The report has further segmented the market by its type and applications. These microgrids can be divided into Grid type and Service type.• Grid Connected• Remote/Islanded• Monitoring & Control Service• Software as a Service (SaaS)• Engineering & Design Service• Operation & Maintenance ServiceOn the other hand by applications, the report has segmented the market into Military, Industrial, Government & Education, Utility, Residential & Commercial. The Microgrid as a Service Market is having significant growth in many areas where continuous power is must such as industries, Residential & Commercial, hospitals and universities among others.Moreover, the report also highlights major players ruling the global market, such as• ABB Ltd.• Pareto Energy• General Electric• Siemens AG• Anbaric Transmission, LLC• Eaton Corporation PLC• NRG Energy, Inc.• Spirae, Inc.• Exelon Corporation• Solarcity Corporation