Employers Urged to Recruit Smarter

-- The number of vacancies advertised in February fell sharply following a surge in January, according to recruitment software provider, Recruitive.Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments: "With the exception of Leisure and Training, the number of vacancies across all industry sectors, advertised via our software, experienced a decline in February. However, the overall number of vacancies increased by almost 8% in comparison to February 2016."Carla continues; "The decline in the number of job vacancies advertised in February is not completely unexpected, as our reports show the same thing happened last year and also in 2015. We have certainly experienced an increase in the number of enquiries from companies who are looking to improve their recruiting efficiencies and we would urge others to do the same."Carla Fern concludes: "It's more important than ever before for retailers to ensure they are not spending more than they need to be on hiring the right employees. Implementing a system which automates as much of the process as possible will not only save valuable time but will also enhance the candidates' journey by acknowledging their application, regardless of the outcome. We understand market fluctuations and have great knowledge in supporting companies to maximise candidate recruitment opportunities and our software is best in class in supporting these trends"For more information regarding Recruitive's software solutions please call 0345 600 0550 or visit www.recruitive.com.