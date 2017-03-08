 
Nividous Launches Robotic Process Automation Toolkit that complements BPM Initiatives

Nividous RPA Toolkit extends and complements BPM, allowing Robot development, execution as well as monitoring from right within the BPM environment
 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- As companies look to successfully achieve a digital transformation, there is a new toolkit available to boost their capabilities and save time and money. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) uses computer software as a "robot" to interact with existing applications for processing a transaction, manipulating data, triggering responses and communicating with other digital systems. RPA allows quick automation of existing, inflexible user interfaces from legacy systems which are not easily accessed or integrated. This is especially useful to any company that uses labor on a large scale for general knowledge process work, where people are performing high-volume, highly transactional process functions.

Just as industrial robots bring higher production rates and improved quality in manufacturing, RPA "robots" revolutionize the way we think about and administer business processes and workflow. RPA provides dramatic improvements in accuracy and cycle time and increased productivity in transaction processing while it elevates the nature of work by people from dull, repetitive tasks. RPA is an innovative, non-invasive technology that can be used in a wide range of industries.

Nividous RPA Toolkit extends and complements BPM, allowing Robot development, execution as well as monitoring from right within the BPM environment. The Nividous RPA Toolkit leverages the best in class technologies to create the highest value for the customer. The Toolkit seamlessly merges into the BPM development environment and any RPA task can be configured into a BPM workflow. When the BPM workflow executes, BPM interacts with the robots to execute the RPA tasks. The unique advantage of this approach is that both BPM and RPA tasks are managed, monitored, reported, and visualized through the advanced BPM capabilities while BPM benefits from the core strengths of RPA.

A big advantage of the Nividous RPA Toolkit is that it is not just restricted to extending BPM automation requirements, but you can automate Non-BPM processes and systems as well. The Nividous RPA Toolkit has a modular architecture with standard libraries and it is uniquely designed to allow seamless integration of any custom or proprietary library for extending or augmenting any of its features so you will never be restricted for automating any type of interface. With the Nividous RPA Toolkit, organizations don't have to choose between automation and transformation. They are empowered for both.

In other words, the RPA is the brawn of your operations and the BPM is the brain.

About Nividous Software Solutions

Nividous is a Global professional services and consulting company specializing in delivering business solutions that require deep technical knowledge and process proficiency. A dynamic and innovative organization, Nividous uses proprietary enterprise software platforms available through our partners as well as Open Source platforms to deliver solutions.

The Nividous executive team consists of ex-Savvion and Progress Software executives who have extensive experience in Business Process Management, Business Intelligence, and other enterprise software engineering and consulting services. You can reach us at www.nividous.com or contactus@nividous.com.

Media Contact
Swapnil Kanage
91 (79) 4008-1681
***@nividous.com
Source:Nividous Software Solutions
Email:***@nividous.com Email Verified
Tags:Rpa, Bpm, BPM Implementation
Industry:Technology
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Services
