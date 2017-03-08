Digital Oil-Field Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Oil-Field market is accounted for $23.76 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $34.72 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Digital Oil-Field technology helps Exploration & Production companies to overcome with their difficult explorations easily and thereby meeting the global demand of crude oil. The global crude oil demand, decrease in number of employees and safety reasons in the oil & gas are the reasons behind the favorable growth of Digital Oil-Field market.Major factors such as remote surveillance, communication between offshore and onshore, the Automation & Instrumentation service under service segment are driving the market growth and production optimization segment under process segment is expected to lead the market. However Europe is the largest market because of its investments and future plans for digitalizing the fields. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth.Some of the major players in the global Digital Oil-Field market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., Katalyst Data Management, Halliburton Company, CGG S.A. , Honeywell International Inc., Weatherford International PLC , Baker Hughes Incorporated , Kongsberg Gruppen Asa, Paradigm Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Ovation Data Services, Inc., DIGI International Inc, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Siemens AG, Redline Communications Group Inc. , IHS Inc., EDG, Inc., Oleumtech Corporation, Istore, Pointcross Inc. , Pason Systems Inc. and Petrolink.• IT Serviceso Softwareo IT Services & Commissioningo Computer Equipment & Application Hardwareo IT Outsourcing• Instrumentation & Automationo Safety Systemso Distributed Control System (DCS)o Smart Wello Supervisory Control & Data Acquisitiono Collaborative Product Managemento Wireless Systemso Programmable Logic Controllero Other I&A Solutions• Reservoir Optimization• Production Optimization• Drilling Optimization• Others Processes• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/digital-oil-field-market