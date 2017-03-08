News By Tag
Gymsportz Fitness Becomes the Sole Distributor of Bowflex Home Gym Equipment in Singapore
Gymsportz Fitness, Singapore's largest online retailer of sports equipment has agreed upon a partnership with Bowflex, USA's leading home gym equipment provider.
Now Singaporeans can avail the home gym equipment of the famous brand Bowflex from the online fitness store of Gymsportz. Gysmportz and Bowflex, has entered a partnership to launch Bowflex's best home gym equipment – Max Trainer in the Singaporean market. The partnership has made Gymsportz the exclusive distributor of Bowflex Max Trainers in Singapore.
Bowflex's Max Trainer is an ideal in-home training equipment, which has been designed to be more effective on calories-burn than some of the most popular standbys. Gymsportz will offer Bowflex's Max Trainers at just $ 2,399.00, with free delivery and a year warranty. By developing a dealership with Bowflex, Gymsportz is demonstrating their dedication to provide best services and products to their clients. They wish to offer new and more inventive items and tools that are anything but difficult to use and powerful to promote healthy and fit lifestyle.
The Bowflex Max Trainer offer full-body cardio and strength training workout in 14 minutes at home. The max trainer is a wonderful combination of an elliptical trainer and a stepper, designed to offer the perfect workout for upper and lower body at the same time – all in just 14 minutes. Specially designed for those with lack of time, the trainer offers 8 levels of manual resistance, creates 80% more impact on body than elliptical trainers, more calories burn, and is ideal to strengthen your heart and lungs, and improve your endurance and stamina. Engineered with precision, the neat design of the trainer allows it to fit in any room of your home.
In a conversation, Chen You Soon, the CEO and founder of Gymsportz said "We are excited by the addition of Bowflex, as we will now be able to provide wider and better options of home gym equipment to our customers. Bowflex's Max Trainer has revolutionized the workout sessions around the world. We wanted to introduce this amazing equipment to Singaporean homes, from a long time and this partnership has given us this opportunity. It has always been out aim to bring the best gym equipment to Singaporeans at affordable prices. I am sure, this tie-up will be rewarding for us, for Bowflex and for Singaporeans as well."
To know more features of Bowflex Max Trainers or to view their range of other products, interested people can visit the official website of: http://gymsportz.sg and choose the best equipment as per their needs. For any other query contact at (+65) 8333 9816. You can also send them email at Gymsportz@gmail.com
About the Company:
Gymsportz Fitness is one of the leading Singapore's online suppliers of fitness equipment. They have been around since 2009 in this business, offer a wide selection of home use and various commercial equipment to suit the corporate and individuals. The company works with an aim to provide high quality and durable gym equipment.
Contact
You Soon Chen
(+65) 8333 9816
***@gmail.com
