--During the forecast period, global military IT, data and computing market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for advanced information technology, the race to acquire cloud based infrastructure, encrypted data storage systems, and global tactical advanced communication systems.The military IT data and computing market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The US is the highest spender in the global military IT data and computing market, with a large number of programs being pursued in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software products, the Tactical Local Area Network (TACLAN) family of systems and software support for radars among others- The Global military IT, data and computing market is expected to be worth US$62.9 billion in 2016 and is expected increase to US$80.5 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period- In terms of segments, networking and cyber security segments are expected to account for 47.4% and 19.9% of the military IT, data and computing market, respectively, followed by software and hardware segments, with a cumulative share of 32.7%The Global military IT, data and computing Market 2016-2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military IT, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Military IT, Data and Computing segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military IT, data and computing market over the next ten years- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different Military IT segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others- Identify the major channels that are driving the global military IT, data and computing market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansionExecutive SummaryGlobal Military IT, data and computing Market - Overview- Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector- Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market- Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector- Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth- Segment Analysis: Networking- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2016-2026- Change in market share, 2016-2026- Segment Analysis: Cyber Security- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2016-2026- Defense capital expenditure- CAPEX forecast, 2016- 2026- Factors influencing military modernization programs- Regional overview- Factors driving expenditure within the region- Regional expenditure on each sub-segment , 2016-2026- Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2016-2026- Change in market share, 2016-2026- Country-wise breakdown of expenditure for each region- Sub-segment wise analysis for each country- Major Programs for each country- Description of key programs- Delivery period, units, and total expenditure- Competitive analysis - sixteen leading companies- Major products and services- Major alliances and recent contracts