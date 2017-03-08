 
The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2016-2026

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military IT, data and computing market over the next ten years
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary

During the forecast period, global military IT, data and computing market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for advanced information technology, the race to acquire cloud based infrastructure, encrypted data storage systems, and global tactical advanced communication systems.

The military IT data and computing market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The US is the highest spender in the global military IT data and computing market, with a large number of programs being pursued in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software products, the Tactical Local Area Network (TACLAN) family of systems and software support for radars among others

Key Findings

- The Global military IT, data and computing market is expected to be worth US$62.9 billion in 2016 and is expected increase to US$80.5 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period

- In terms of segments, networking and cyber security segments are expected to account for 47.4% and 19.9% of the military IT, data and computing market, respectively, followed by software and hardware segments, with a cumulative share of 32.7%

Synopsis

The Global military IT, data and computing Market 2016-2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military IT, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Military IT, Data and Computing segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

Check for discount: www.ethoclereports.com/discount_report/5888e73a821fb109d9...

Reasons To Buy

- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military IT, data and computing market over the next ten years

- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different Military IT  segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

- Identify the major channels that are driving the global military IT, data and computing market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Global Military IT, data and computing Market - Overview

Market Dynamics

- Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

- Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

- Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

- Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Military IT, data and computing Market - Segment Analysis

- Segment Analysis: Networking

- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2016-2026

- Change in market share, 2016-2026

- Segment Analysis: Cyber Security

- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2016-2026

Regional Review

- Defense capital expenditure

- CAPEX forecast, 2016- 2026

- Factors influencing military modernization programs

Military IT Data and Computing Market - Regional Analysis

- Regional overview

- Factors driving expenditure within the region

- Regional expenditure on each sub-segment , 2016-2026

- Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2016-2026

- Change in market share, 2016-2026

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Markets

- Country-wise breakdown of expenditure for each region

- Sub-segment wise analysis for each country

- Major Programs for each country

Key Programs Analysis

- Description of key programs

- Delivery period, units, and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis

- Competitive analysis - sixteen leading companies

- Major products and services

- Major alliances and recent contracts

Get sample report: www.ethoclereports.com/sample_report/5888e73a821fb109d95a...

Media Contact
Ray Mathew
+1 302 261 5322
***@ethoclereports.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ethoclereports.com Email Verified
Tags:Best Market research report, Report on information Tech
Industry:Technology
Location:San Diego - California - United States
