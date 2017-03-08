News By Tag
MontaVista® Showcases New Software Features for IoT Gateways at Embedded World 2017
Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) IoT profile provides new advanced features for connectivity, reliability and security
"Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the next wave of the embedded device revolution. These devices require a rich set of wired/wireless connectivity options, modular standardized frameworks for rapid scale, and advanced security for data storage, transmission, and integrity," said Sanjay Raina, President of MontaVista. "MontaVista's CGX IoT product offering enables customers to address these requirements and accelerate their IoT solution to market rapidly."
Meeting Today's IoT Requirements
A network of millions of connected devices generates an enormous challenge of ensuring end to end communication from the edge to the cloud. MontaVista CGX IoT Linux addresses these challenges with key connectivity, scalability, reliability, and security features. First, MontaVista CGX includes connectivity support for a comprehensive set of wired and wireless protocols. CGX also offers dynamic scalability with virtualization and containers enabling creation of isolated "sandboxes" to run Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), specialized analysis applications, and development environments for your end customer value add application. Having the flexibility of scale while running interrupted and autonomously is becoming vital to the IoT Architeture. MontaVista CGX is built with Carrier Grade features, allowing devices to remain continuously in an operational state, even during situations where the environment is compromised. Finally, delivering end to end connectivity that is secure and trusted is critical to IoT deployment. CGX incorporates security features like CVE updates, ASLR, Tripwire, TPM (x86), ARM TrustZone®, Integrity Management, Secure Boot, and SELinux among others.
"While IoT is about connecting anything and everything, the most important component of the value chain is the new network required to support a variety of wireless and cellular solutions ranging from Zigbee to 5G in a scalable and secure fashion," according to Jim McGregor, Principal Analyst at TIRIAS Research. "With CGX IoT, MontaVista brings the expertise of the core network to customizable gateways at the edge."
Availability
Starting CGX 2.0, the IoT profile is available on select platforms.
For more information about MontaVista Smart IoT Gateway, visit http://mvista.com/
About MontaVista Software
MontaVista Software, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cavium, Inc., is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 15 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time to market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux. To learn more, please visit www.mvista.com (http://mvista.com/
