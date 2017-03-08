News By Tag
Cloud Automation Solutions Demonstrates Strong Momentum with 200% Year-Over-Year Business Growth
"In today's world, cloud adoption and the return on technology investments is a full-fledged reality," said Lindsey LeBlanc, Director of Strategy at CAS. "Our team of experts help IT organizations transform and achieve higher levels of efficiency with data center automation and orchestration, which ultimately leads to higher returns on their investment."
Cloud Automation Solutions offers a complete line of cloud innovation services for a broad range of technologies and platforms, including AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, Cisco IAC, VMware, Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Docker, StackStorm, RedHat OpenStack, and many more. CAS's expertise in a variety of technologies provides customized automation, development, and integration to help companies drive down cost and increase efficiency.
"Our customers are experiencing the advantages of process automation in the cloud," said LeBlanc. "When they optimize their resource usage and add flexibility to their business and technology, they are able to achieve real value in their business innovation and other core competencies leading to growth."
CAS's services for cloud are fully customizable and end-to-end, spanning across the entire IT lifecycle management. With leading-edge solutions, CAS helps customers meet their resources, availability, and flexibility needs by automating and offloading infrastructure readiness. CAS helps enterprises meet the demanding and constantly-evolving needs of their customers.
About Cloud Automation Solutions, Inc.
Cloud Automation Solutions (CAS) is a leading-edge cloud automation service provider born in the high-tech heart of Texas. CAS implements and maintains cloud solutions to minimize the complexities of IT lifecycle management, while providing real customer driven business value. CAS was recognized as one of 2016's '20 Most Promising IT Infrastructure Solution Providers' by CIO Review. The breadth and depth of the CAS team consists of cloud solutions architects, software engineers, virtualization experts, networking engineers, cloud business process experts, ITIL analysts, and developers across the world.
