Country(s)
Industry News
Bitrex® - the bitterest substance in the world – included in newly launched ECOBOND® - Lead Defender®, the Patented Lead Based Paint Treatment
EDINBURGH, Scotland - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitrex®, a product of Johnson Matthey, is the bitterest substance known to man. This clever safety ingredient is used globally to help protect children from consuming potentially hazardous products. Manufacturers add Bitrex® to their products to reduce the risk of accidental ingestion. Bitrex®
Gina Mercier, Bitrex Business Manager at Johnson Matthey stated "We are delighted to have worked in partnership with Ecobond in bringing such an important product to the market. It's a great example of how two innovative companies with child safety as a core value can collaborate to deliver a solution to the market that will help make homes across the USA safer."
High levels of lead continue to be found in millions of households across the USA. The Centers for Disease Control reports that today at least 4 million households have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead. There are approximately half a million U.S. children ages 1-5 with blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL), the reference level at which CDC recommends public health actions be initiated. Reuters found nearly 3,000 areas with recently recorded lead poisoning rates at least double those in Flint during the peak of that city's contamination crisis. And more than 1,100 of these communities had a rate of elevated blood tests at least four times higher.
"We are passionate about restoring our environment and protecting people from the hazards of lead with our patented lead paint removal treatment technology" stated James Barthel, President and creator of ECOBOND®. "We are excited to work with Bitrex® as this adds yet another layer of protection that we provide to our customers" continued Barthel.
ECOBOND® - Lead Defender® is specially formulated for residential or professional use with patented lead treatment reagents, paint penetrators, softeners and the best professional grade quality latex paint to penetrate, bond, seal and treat existing lead paint applications and control the spread of airborne lead while providing advanced human bioavailability reduction.
About Bitrex®
Bitrex® is the leading branded aversive agent. The chemical, denatonium benzoate, was discovered by Macfarlan Smith, a Johnson Matthey company in 1958. The team at Johnson Matthey work collaboratively with their manufacturing partners to ensure that the effective level of Bitrex® is included in the product to make it aversive. Bitrex®
-
ECOBOND®, LLC is the nation's leader in developing and distributing products that improve the protection of human health and safety from the hazards of lead in the home, workplace, and the environment. With over 15 years in patented and proven success, the ECOBOND® family of products have been extensively used in successfully treating lead hazards in over 11,000,000 tons of material while serving over 100,000 customers in the United States and Internationally. For further information visit www.Ecobondlbp.com.
Contact
Gina Mercier (Bitrex Business Manager)
Wheatfield Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2QA
***@matthey.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse