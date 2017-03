DRC Mining Week returns to Lubumbashi in June and includes new sectors: agri, energy, construction

The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June while still focusing on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction.

-- The award-winningconference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction."DRC Mining Week is well established as the leading mining expo in the region and we have been around for a long time because we work closely with all the stakeholders, from industry to government. The event will always support the mining sector with the latest technology and services displays, free training workshops and high-level strategic conference" says event director Elodie Delagneau.She adds: "however, the DRC is not the only country that is looking to diversify in anticipation of the end to the commodity super-cycle and slowdown in global growth. The national and provincial governments are therefore looking to increase their efforts to bring suppliers and investors' attention to the potential of local agricultural production – a strategy that proved effective in the past with mining. Furthermore, the mining industry is not unfamiliar with agriculture as mines are often tasked to deliver a sustainable agriculture project as part of the CSR objective. We are very excited to work together with our very successful sister show in Zambia, the Agritech Expo, to bring together in Lubumbashi the leading global and local suppliers of the latest equipment, seeds and fertilisers to support agri operations."According to's Elodie Delagneau the electricity deficit in the DRC is costing mining operators millions of dollars every year due to a lack of consistent and secure power supply. She continues: "in order to maintain viable operations, many of DRC's leading mining companies are evaluating greater use of renewable energy plants. Some are looking for alternative sources of energy, such off-grid power and others are looking for partnerships with private operators (IPPs)is very excited to bring the latest innovative solutions to the mining community with its new Power Technology Park this year"."Ports terminal facilities, building maintenance, roads development, property development and engineering"Elodie states, "the DRC's economic growth does not only come from mining, the development of infrastructure goes hand in hand the development of the country. That is whyin June will also showcase construction and manufacturing solutions and the opportunity for mining houses to meet with the project developers in the industry. And we have not forgotten about the very valuable contribution local businesses make and will give them the opportunity to offer their services in the SME zone".As with previous editions of the event,has already secured the early and impressive support of the industry through the diamond sponsorship of Engen and the platinum sponsorships of Sodexo, Standard Bank and Tenke Fungurume Mining, while Atlas Copco, Copperbelt Energy and Xingye are confirmed as gold sponsors.Earlier this year,was recognised for its support of the Kinsevere Community School Project in Lubumbashi when it was named a finalist in the Social Responsibility category of the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards, which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent.is organised by Spintelligent, a leading Cape Town-based organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy Central Africa (formerly iPAD Cameroon), iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum and EduWeek. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.Pre-conference Power Focus Day: 22 June 2017Conference and expo: 23-24 June 2017Site visit: 22 June 2017Location: The Pullman Lubumbashi Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRCWebsite: http://www.drcminingweek.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ drcminingweek Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DRC-Mining-Week-156193451406496/LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4922857Senior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolMobile: +27 82 562 7844Office: +27 21 700 3558Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com