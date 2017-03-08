News By Tag
Global Extremities Market with Focus on Shoulder Implants: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)
Extremity injuries can happen to anyone during sports, sudden falling or some other physical activities. Fractures, sprains, dislocations, contusions and lacerations are some of the most common extremity injuries.
The U.S. was a major contributor in the global extremity market supported by rise in sports injuries among young people and increasing cases of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The U.S. is likely to experience upcoming growth of extremity market with technological innovations and rising procedural volume growth in shoulder extremity segment. Also, the shoulder extremity segment was the largest contributor of extremity market in the U.S. and is likely to bring growth in future with increasing numbers of reverse shoulder and stemless shoulder procedures.
The global extremity market is expected to grow in future due to increasing ageing population and obese population, rise in health expenditure and rising diabetic prevalence. Key trends of this market include adoption of minimally invasive surgeries & pre-operative/
The report "Global Extremities Market with focus on Shoulder Implants: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S. region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Exactech Inc. & Wright Medical Group N.V.
List of Charts
Extremity Injuries Segment
Global Orthopedic Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Orthopedic Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Orthopedic Market by Procedure Volume (2012-2016)
Global Orthopedic Market Forecast by Procedure (2017-2021)
Global Orthopedic Market by Segment (2016)
Global Orthopedic Market Procedure by Type (2016)
Global Extremity Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Extremity Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Extremity Market by Regions (2016)
The U.S. Extremity Market by Value (2012-2016)
The U.S. Extremity Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The U.S. Extremity Market by Procedure Volume (2012-2016)
The U.S. Extremity Market Forecast by Procedure (2017-2021)
The U.S. Extremity Market Procedure by Type (2016)
The U.S. Shoulder Extremity Market Procedure Volume (2012-2016)
The U.S. Shoulder Extremity Market Forecast by Procedure (2017-2021)
The U.S. Shoulder Implants Procedure by Type (2016)
The U.S. Extremity Market Procedure Growth by Type (2012-2016)
Global Aging Population (2011-2016)
Global Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global Obese Population (2012-2016)
Global Diabetic Prevalence (2015-2040E)
Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2016)
Reverse Shoulder Implants Share in the U.S. (2011-2015)
Global Extremity Market Share by Company (2016)
The U.S Extremity Market Share by Company (2016)
The U.S. Shoulder Market Volume Share by Company (2016)
The U.S. Reverse Shoulder Market Share by Volume (2016)
Zimmer Biomet Sales by Product Segments (2016)
Zimmer Biomet Net Sales and Net Earnings (2012-2016)
Zimmer Biomet Research and Development Expenditure (2013-2016)
Johnson & Johnson Revenue by Product Segment (2016)
Johnson & Johnson Revenue and Net Earnings (2012-2016)
Johnson and Johnson Research and Development Expenditure (2013-2016)
Wright Medical Group N.V. Sales by Product Segment (2016)
Wright Medical Group N.V Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Wright Medical Group N.V. Research and Development Expenditure (2013-2016)
Exactech Inc. Net Sales by Product Segment (2016)
Exatech Inc. Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Exactech Inc. Research and Development Expenditure (2013-2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Subhodeep Sen
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
End
