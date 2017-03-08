 
Industry News





Global Connector Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research

The report also provides the analysis of the global connector market of the following regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan and Asia Pacific.
 
 
DELHI, India - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The report entitled "Global Connector Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)", provides analysis of the global connector market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by end market, by region and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global connector market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Koch Industries (Molex) and Delphi are some of the key players operating in the global connector market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Country Coverage

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China

Company Coverage

TE Connectivity
Amphenol
Koch Industries (Molex)
Delphi

Executive Summary

Connectors are simple, small sized electro-mechanical devices and equipments which are generally used to connect two or more than two circuits together. There are number of types of connectors used for different purposes like terminal block, posts, plug and socket connection, blade connector etc. Connector is required in various fields, majorly, Medical, Computer and Peripherals, Instrumentation, Business/Office Equipments, Industrial, Automotive, Transportation, Consumer, Telecom/Datacom and Military/Aerospace.

The global connector market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global connector market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing electronic content in devices, growing automotive production, development of high density micro miniature technologies etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, rising labor cost in low cost manufacturing countries, increasing pressure from OEMs to reduce component cost etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, increasing demand for compact and thinner connectors, growth in renewable energy sector, induction of high end optical fiber into automobile sector, etc.

List of Figures:

Figure 1 Properties of Electrical Connector

Figure 2 Main Types of Electrical Connectors

Figure 3 Types of Posts

Figure 4 Global Connector Market Segments

Figure 5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Connectors

Figure 6: Global Connector Market by Value; 2010-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 7: Global Connector Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 8: Global Connector Market by Region; 2016

Figure 9: Global Connector Market by Segment; 2016

Figure 10: Global Computer & Peripheral Connector Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 11: Global Computer & Peripheral Connector Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 12: Global Industrial Connector Market by Value;2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 13: Global Industrial Connector Market by Value; 2017-2021(US$ Billion)

Figure 14: Global Automotive Connector Market by Value;2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 15: Global Automotive Connector Market by Value;2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 16: Global Consumer Connector Market by Value;2013-2016(US$ Billion)

Figure 17: Global Consumer Connector Market by Value;2017-2021(US$ Billion)

Figure 18: North America Connector Market; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 19 : North America Connector Market; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 20: Europe Connector Market;2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 21: Europe Connector Market; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 22: Japan Connector Market; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 23: Japan Connector Market ;2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 24: Asia Pacific Connector Market; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 25: Asia-Pacific Connector Market; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 26: China Connector Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 27: China Connector Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 28: China Connector Industry Sales by End Market; 2015

Figure 29 : China Rail Connector Sales; 2016

Figure 30 : China Telecom Connector Market by Segments; 2016

Figure 31 : ROW Connector Market; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 32 : ROW Connector Market; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)

Figure 33: Global Automotive Production; 2012-2015 (Million Units)

Figure 34: Total number of IoT/IoE Device; 2010-2020 (Billion)

Figure 35: List Of Top Connector Market Manufacturers

Figure 36: Global Connector Market Players  Research and Development as % of Total Sales; 2015

Figure 37: Market Share of Connector companies; 2014

Figure 38: North America Connector Market Share; 2015 (Percentage,%)

Figure 39: Europe Connector Market Share; 2015 (Percentage,%)

Figure 40: Japan Connector Market Share; 2015 (Percentage,%)

Figure 41: China Connector Market Share; 2015 (Percentage,%)

Figure 42: Asia- Pacific Connector Market Share;2015 (Percentage,%)

Figure 43:TE Connectivity Net Sales; 2012- 2016 (US$ Million)

Figure 44: TE Connectivity's Net Sales by Geographic Region; 2016 (Percentage, %)

Figure 45: TE Connectivity Net Sales by segment;2016 (Percentage, %)

Figure 46: Amphenol Net Sales; 2012-2015 (US$ Million)

Figure 47: Amphenol Net sales by Geographical Region; 2015 (Percentage,%)

Figure 48: Amphenol Net sales by Segment; 2015 (Percentage,%)

Figure 49: Molex Net Revenue; 2010-2013 (US$ Billion)

Figure 50: Molex Net Sales by Segment; 2013 (Percentage, %)

Figure 51: Delphi Net Revenue; 2012-2015 (US$ Million)

Figure 52: Delphi Revenue by Segment; 2015 (Percentage, %)

Figure 53: Delphi Net Sales by Region; 2015 (Percentage, %)

Table 1: Global Sales Exposure to Different End Market;2015

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/global-connector-market-si...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-research.com
End
