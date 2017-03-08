News By Tag
Only Dubai Visa adds new and enhanced features to its app
The improved version of Only Dubai Visa App has a modified design with user-centric functionalities.
The latest Only Dubai Visa app has mainly focused on the upgrade of its user interface and design, while incorporating additional features that allows for the easy searching and booking of visa services online from your smart phones or other gadgets. Developed with the utmost convenience and flexibility in mind, it precisely makes all visa application procedures more accurate and effective.
"This enhanced app is another step forward to ensure enriched user experience while steadily adding to our more than 10,000 happy customers," said a spokesperson from Only Dubai Visa. "Our refreshed app not only comes with a cleaner and simpler layout, but also offers the most up to date information on visa services, along with their negotiated rates."
"You also have the option to sign up on Only Dubai Visa through this app, which proves beneficial to remain abreast of the trending travel data plus the latest visa deals and promotions. With these myriad of benefits, our clients can easily search, compare, and finally secure the right Dubai visa in a single place, anytime, anywhere," he further remarked.
Its advanced features including 'Shopping Cart' and 'My Trips' offer a slicker and more efficient self-service client experience, thereby eliminating the need of interacting with a live visa consultant. But, for clients looking for in-person visa assistance, the new app has options such as 'Contact Us' and 'Outlets Near Me,' providing address, telephone numbers, and other relevant details of all Rayna Tours' outlets and offices across the world.
Compatible with all mobile devices including smart phones and tablets, the revamped Only Dubai Visa is available for download on Google Playstore. For more details, visit https://play.google.com/
About Only Dubai Visa
Only Dubai Visa is one of the well-known and preferred names in the industry for all types of Dubai visa services, including single entry and multiple entry visas. A subsidiary company of Dubai-headquartered destination management company – Rayna Tours, it has an innovative team of visa consultants to provide efficient visa and travel guidance to both business and leisure travelers. With up to date information on all kinds of revisions reflected in the Dubai visa rules and immigration laws, they claim to maintain utmost transparency and integrity all throughout the process, assuring clients of the approval and on-time delivery of Dubai visa.
Media Contact
Rajkumar Gaikwad
+91 20 6683 8888
info@onlydubaivisa.com
