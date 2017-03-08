News By Tag
LPU Research Scholar presented her Bacterial Research Work in Thailand
•Occasion was 6th International Graduate Research Conference held at Chiang Mai University Thailand
Deepika shares: "Based entirely on green technology, my research work highlights seven potent dye decolorizing bacteria isolated from textile waste water itself. After experimental analysis in laboratory, these bacteria have been identified to decolorize the textile dyes within 24 hrs. So, these bacteria, either alone or in combination, can be used to develop bio-filters to clean textile industry waste-water."
The conference provided research scholars from all across the world an opportunity to present results of their ongoing research in diverse academic disciplines including Dentistry, Agro-industry, Medicine, Education, Bio Technology, Political Science, Public Administration, Education, Business Administration, Law, Mass Communication and more. Conference also aimed to provide a forum for research collaboration and mentoring of outstanding graduate students to further develop strong range of skills relevant to the research processes.
