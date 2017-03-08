LPU Research Scholar presented her Bacterial Research Work in Thailand

•Occasion was 6th International Graduate Research Conference held at Chiang Mai University Thailand

End

-- One of the research scholars from the School of Bio-engineering and Biosciences at Lovely Professional University, Deepika Bhatia presented her bacterial research endeavours in Thailand. She was specially invited by Chiang Mai University in Thailand to share her prestigious research achievements for the general benefit of global society. Occasion was 6th International Graduate Research Conference held in Thailand. Theme of the conference was 'Global Issues and Awareness: Sustainable Development Goals for Energy & Environment, Food & Health, Arts & Cultures'. Deepika shared her presentation entitled "Use of Naturally Occurring Bacteria to Clean Textile Industry Waste Water''. She was the only Indian participant among other participants from 25 countries. LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal congratulated LPU research scholar and encouraged her to continue with more researches for the benefit of the society.Deepika shares: "Based entirely on green technology, my research work highlights seven potent dye decolorizing bacteria isolated from textile waste water itself. After experimental analysis in laboratory, these bacteria have been identified to decolorize the textile dyes within 24 hrs. So, these bacteria, either alone or in combination, can be used to develop bio-filters to clean textile industry waste-water."The conference provided research scholars from all across the world an opportunity to present results of their ongoing research in diverse academic disciplines including Dentistry, Agro-industry, Medicine, Education, Bio Technology, Political Science, Public Administration, Education, Business Administration, Law, Mass Communication and more. Conference also aimed to provide a forum for research collaboration and mentoring of outstanding graduate students to further develop strong range of skills relevant to the research processes.