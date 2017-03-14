News By Tag
Indiana Rapper CRUNCH signs to Affluent Records
Crunch Jones is an American rapper born and raised in the streets of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The music he makes is a portrait of the struggles and success of his life coming up.
A dedicated writer, Crunch began his journey using the pen as way of expressing the inner voice inside him. He describes his style as the "Ghetto Gospel of Trap Music". He speaks only about the truths from the streets taken only from shear experience.
Before music Crunch was living his life on the edge. He religiously risked his freedom everyday in exchange for money power and respect. During his reign Crunch quickly realized "that life" was not going to bring him any sense of longevity. Instead it opened the door to drama, stress, and death. He knew in that world, time is limited so in order for him to grow out of it he needed a plan to find his way quickly.
The allure of the game was strong but his destiny was greater. Once he changed his soul music saved his life. Music enabled Crunch to be able to dream and eventually open his mind and talents to a greater good.
Thru hard work today Crunch has become a next artist on the verge. If you are a trap music fan of Boosie, Yo Gotti and Future you will love CRUNCH. He is a true testament to understanding the meaning of life is art and art is life.
Today Crunch Jones is in the studio night and day as he works on finalizing his debut album, executive produced by Affluent Oscar Sanchez.
The album yet to be titled will be distributed Fall 2017 on J Tizzle Muzic / Affluent / Orchard / Sony. As for now check out new music from AFFLUENT RECORDS this spring "MURDERING TRACKS" & "MONEY ON MY MIND".
Both singles are from CRUNCH's debut EP "CRUNCHTIME"
For bookings, features, or events contact oscarsanchez@
jtizzlemuzic@
www.affluentrecords.com
