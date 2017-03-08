News By Tag
Deloitte our Exclusive Knowledge Partner for 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit
2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit - 12th & 13th May 2017, Zuri White Sands, Goa, India
Meet some of the most prestigious industry experts and gain real time knowledge about the facts, strategies, new innovative methods through heart throbbing case studies, open discussions and presentations. The speakers include, Shri A.P Hota, MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India, Shri Dhiraj Nayyar, Officer on Special Duty & Head, Economics, Finance & Commerce, NITI Aayog, GOI,Lowell Campbell, Principal Global Specialist Digital Financial Services, Alternate Delivery Channels, IFC – World Bank Group, KRC Murthy, VP – Production Services CTO, Deutsche Bank Ag (India / Pakistan / Srilanka), Kalpana Maniar, President & CIO, Edelweiss Capital Ltd etc.. these are just to name a few..
Deloitte will be the exclusive Knowledge Partner for this event. Deloitte globally provides audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. With a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries, Deloitte brings world-class capabilities and high-quality service to clients, delivering the insights they need to address their most complex business challenges. Deloitte has in the region of 210,000 professionals, all committed to becoming the standard of excellence.
This event is supported by various leading partners like National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as Payments Knowledge Partner, Cyber Society Of India and Computer Society of India as supporting partner, Integra as Innovative Partner, Finesse as Badge Partner, Starcom as Exhibitor and some of the well recognized media partners as SME World, Global Banking and Finance Review, Telecom Watch, Telco Professionals, Banking Finance, Insurance Times, Indian CEO and CXO Today etc, these are just to name a few.
Lets see what our Smart Tech BFSI 2016 participants say about their experience:
"It was my pleasure to be there and part of Smart Tech BFSI event conducted in Goa, The session helped me to get to know many new happening on the IT Security / Innovation in BFSI Domain and it was also a good forum to meet many of my peers across several organisations. The panel discussions gave lot of insights on the technology front. Congratulations to you and your team for putting together a great event. Will look forward to participate in similar events in near future. - Mr. Sachin Lokhande, VP-IT, Pay Points India.
I am very happy to have been a part of the conference 'Smart Tech BFSI' hosted by Explore Exhibitions and Conference in Goa. It was wonderfully organized. The content of the conference and the speakers were remarkable and excellent. It was a great Learning experience for all of us. Thank you. - Mr. S K Mishra, Former Deputy Managing Director and CIO, State Bank of India.
The Explore Team put together an extremely interesting conference. A very young team but brilliant execution. What I really liked was the kind of topics that were deliberated. The conference saw top notch speakers and a huge amount of learning for all of us and the delegates as well. All the best and keep it up team Explore. - Mr. Amit Shah, President & Country Head, Yes Bank.
Looking to participate at this high profile gathering?
Explore Exhibitions have customized and tailor made packages for all the leading solution providing companies to showcase their distinguished products/services and exhibit their best in this convention. Delegates will get the opportunity to exchange their business cards and one – one networking with the highly designated industry professionals.
For Registrations contact Samantha Pais
Title of Media Contact: Marketing Manager
Company Name: Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP
Contact Phone Number: +91 7022871384
Contact E-mail: samantha@exploreexhibitions.com
Website URL: www.smarttechbfsi.com
