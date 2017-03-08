Reliance Communication ready to Finalise Three Deals by Mid-2017

End

-- Reliance communication, a telco giant headed by Anil Ambani is to finalise three deals by mid of 2017, which also includes the impending merger with Aircel. The telecommunication company is also looking forward to sell off its 51% stake in Reliance Infratel (Reliance Group's tower unit) to Canada's Brookfield Group for worth Rs11000 crore.It is highly expected that by the mid of 2017, the tower unit will be sold to a Canadian company Brookfield and merger deal between RCOM and Aircel wireless business will also be signed. Merger with Sistema Shyam Teleservices is also in the pipeline, which is possibly to get finalised by the end of this month.Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO of RCOM said, "Consolidation is the only way forward in the industry. Reliance Communication is playing an upfront running role in the consolidation of the industry."Reliance communication sold off 51% of its tower business to a Canadian company Brookfield group in December 2016. The telecom towers will be demerged to create an entirely new entity and will be owned and managed independently.As per December 2016 records, RCOMs debts stood at Rs 42,800 crore. Aircel and Brookfield transactions are likely to cut it down by 70% by 2018.Aircel, a Chennai based company is currently facing the risk of license cancellation because representatives of its largest shareholder haven't appeared in connection with a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.Talking about the litigation involving Aircel, Punit Garg, Head of Strategy and Regulatory affairs at RCOM said that it won't affect the merger process in any way and everything is on right track.