 
News By Tag
* Electronic Displays Conference
* Touch Panel Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roseville
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Dr. Farouk Zabel to Present at Electronic Displays 2017 Conference

Our expert on touch panel technology, Dr. Farouk Zabel will be presenting on "Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability" at the electronic displays Conference.
 
 
Dr. Farouk Zabel
Dr. Farouk Zabel
ROSEVILLE, Calif. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Our expert on touch panel technology, Dr. Farouk Zabel (pictured left) will be presenting on "Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability" at the electronic displays Conference on Wednesday, March 15th at 1:20pm. The conference will be held at the Nuremberg Conference Center in Germany, in parallel with the Embedded World tradeshow. NVD will also be exhibiting at Embedded World at booth 221 (hall 1) together with our partner, Elektrosil (Read more here: http://newvisiondisplay.com/nvd-embedded-world-2017/ )

Farouk wrote an article on "Designing Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability" for ECN Magazine's online blog back in November 2016. The article can be found via this link. Following the conference, we will also post a video of Farouk's presentation on our YouTube page. So, please check back soon.

An overview of the electronic displays Conference and speakers can be found here: http://newvisiondisplay.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/program_electronic_displays_2017.pdf

Source: https://goo.gl/nMmSKd

Media Contact
New Vision Display
+1-916-786-8111
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Electronic Displays Conference, Touch Panel Technology
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Roseville - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share