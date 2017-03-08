News By Tag
Dr. Farouk Zabel to Present at Electronic Displays 2017 Conference
Our expert on touch panel technology, Dr. Farouk Zabel will be presenting on "Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability" at the electronic displays Conference.
Farouk wrote an article on "Designing Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability"
An overview of the electronic displays Conference and speakers can be found here: http://newvisiondisplay.com/
