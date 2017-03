Dr. Farouk Zabel to Present at Electronic Displays 2017 Conference

Our expert on touch panel technology, Dr. Farouk Zabel will be presenting on "Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability" at the electronic displays Conference.

-- Our expert on touch panel technology, Dr. Farouk Zabel (pictured left) will be presenting on "Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability"at the electronic displays Conference on Wednesday, March 15th at 1:20pm. The conference will be held at the Nuremberg Conference Center in Germany, in parallel with the Embedded World tradeshow. NVD will also be exhibiting at Embedded World at booth 221 (hall 1) together with our partner, Elektrosil (Read more here:Farouk wrote an article on "Designing Low Reflectance Touch Panels for Sunlight Readability"for ECN Magazine's online blog back in November 2016. The article can be found via this link. Following the conference, we will also post a video of Farouk's presentation on our YouTube page. So, please check back soon.An overview of the electronic displays Conference and speakers can be found here:Source: https://goo.gl/ nMmSKd