Why you need to walk 10,000 steps per day?

oncept behind walking 10, 000 steps per day, was born in 1964, in the lead up to 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Contact

Serge T

***@idealbody4life.com Serge T

End

-- Walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise, it is easy to do, there is no need for any fitness equipment and walking is accessible to anybody, no gym membership is required. As an aerobic exercise, walking is known to give a huge boost to your circulatory system-lungs, heart and blood flow. It increases the amount of oxygen delivered to your organs and muscles, as well as providing, many other health benefits that are associated with regular exercise such as reducing risk of type 2 diabetes.Why is everyone trying to walk at least 10,000 steps per day? What is the significance of this number?Concept behind walking 10, 000 steps per day, was born in 1964, in the lead up to 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. All of the sudden people in Japan were more than ever motivated to exercise and play sports. Dr. Yoshiro Hatano and his team conducted a series of studies aiming at ascertaining a form of exercise that would create a balance between activity and calorie intake in order to maintain a healthy body. In the end of the studies Dr. Yoshiro Hatano determined that walking 10,000 steps per days is the magic number that everyone should strive towards in order to achieve overall health.Surprisingly, after all this time Dr. Hatano research is still relevant, modern studies had concluded that walking 10,000 steps per day burns about 20% of calorie intake and can be seen as one of the most efficient forms of exercise.However, one must not forget that walking 10,000 steps per day is only a general guide, one must take into consideration a number of relevant factors such as lifestyle, type of work you are doing, your diet as well as length of your stride. As such for some people walking 10,000 steps per day would simply not be enough in order to help achieve health and fitness goals.Please consult your GP or your personal trainer in order to determine what workout plan would be suitable to help your achieve your health and fitness goals.Idealbody4life Personal Training team takes care in ascertaining important lifestyle and medical conditions of our clients in order to make sure we offer the workout plan that is suitable and designed specifically for each individual client. Idealbody4life experienced personal trainers will take care in ensuring that we will help you achieve your health and fitness goals without risking your health.www.idealbody4life.com