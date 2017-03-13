News By Tag
TLC OEMs Announces Popular Premium Quality Portable Diaper Changing Station now Available on Amazon
Most parents or caregivers would likely agree, changing a baby's diaper outside of the home can be a real nightmare of the most annoying kind. The good news is TLC OEMs can help, with the company's Portable Diaper Changing Station delivering a quick
March 13, 2017
Having a baby or young child is certainly full of unique responsibilities, not the least of which is changing more than a few diapers. Sadly, a great many of these diaper changes occur outside of the comfort of home. TLC OEMs have answered the call to help make these situations a breeze, with the recent release of the TLC Bambini Portable Diaper Station, a premium product designed for maximum comfort, quickness and ease of use. For a limited time only the innovative diaper station is available at a very significant discount on Amazon.com to help introduce shoppers to the product and brand.
"We put a great deal of thought into our portable diaper station," commented a spokesperson from the company. "We also demanded that the quality of the product be extremely high, while maintaining an affordable price. Some of the dirty, unsanitary stations from other brands are beyond disgusting and we are absolutely sure word of mouth alone is going to make this a best seller, because it doesn't suffer from one of these flaws. It's very important to us to provide a resource to help keep a baby or young child, clean, healthy and happy."
According to TLC OEMs, some highlights of the benefits of the TLC Bambini include: its slim and compact size when closed making it easy to carry via its well thought out side handle or ; germ free surface for diaper changing; enough pockets to carry six diaper, wipes and other essentials, plus a zipper closed pocket for keys or wallet; and much more.
Early feedback from shoppers has been very positive across the board.
A recent Amazon customer remarked in a five star review, "I have been using this diaper changing pad for our 10 month old baby. We found the quality to be outstanding. The changing pad itself has good cushion, so the surface for the baby is not stiff at all. There are good amount of pockets and sections to hold all the diaper changing items. In fact, we hardly carry diaper/baby bag anymore. We use this clutch for our trips to the malls, visiting family, to restrooms and for walks. Very satisfied with the product and would highly recommend it to others."
For more information be sure to visit http://www.tlcoems.com.
