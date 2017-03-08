News By Tag
Casa Esperanza Of Angels Orphanage Hosts Successful Groundbreaking Ceremony
Tanjay City-based nonprofit organization Casa Esperanza Of Angels successfully hosted a groundbreaking event on its orphan care facility in Barrio Sta. Ines, Tanjay City, Philippines marking the start of construction on the first children's home.
The symbolic groundbreaking activity marks the start of construction on the first of four children's homes planned inside the orphan care facility.
"Our target timeframe is three months because the client is really in a hurry for the project," shared Rainier Garcia, the architect who designed the layout and structures of the proposed orphanage facility. "Hopefully we can get it done within three months."
The event was well-attended by local government officials, media personalities, CEA supporters, friends, and relatives. Local government executives have also expressed strong support for the project.
"For my part, we will strongly support this institution here," explained Barangay Captain Rufino Reyes, Jr. "It's not merely being conceptualized, it's already a reality. Not just a plan, it's right here. We can soon feel its benefits in the days to come."
Tanjay City officials welcome the creation of the orphanage in the city citing the need for such a facility that can help cater to orphans and abandoned or abused children.
"All they have to is to register with the city government,"
The Negros Oriental provincial government operates on a budget of Php 2 Billion annually and by law, one percent of that needs to be spent through the Local Council for the Protection of Children, the official agency that oversees child welfare projects in the province.
"Once Casa Esperanza of Angels will be established, then we are looking forward to partner with Casa Esperanza so that the funds of the province will also be fully utilized," clarified Atty. Froilan Pinili, the Assistant Provincial Administrator of Negros Oriental Province.
"All you need to do is to coordinate, you can write a letter to the Office of the Governor so that it will be included in the agenda of the meetings of the Local Council for the Protection of Children."
The milestone was achieved by the orphanage leadership after three years of persistent work. At this pace, the orphanage is set to open its doors by the final quarter of 2017. More information here: https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/
"We hope to, within six months, be operational,"
Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation is a nonprofit that relies exclusively on a small network of friends, family, and church-based supporters for its funding. As such, there's a constant need to raise funds for the next structures planned inside the facility.
"Of course, we continue to need more funding," observed Mr. Brown. "We may have enough funds for the first home but after that, we will need continued funding to keep the construction going at this pace."
About Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation: Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc. (https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/
Contact
Ronald Brown, Managing Director
Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc.
***@agapeasia.org
