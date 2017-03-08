News By Tag
PET Industry Gathers in Barcelona, Shares Issues on European Circular Economy & PET Innovations
CMT's 18th GEPET Summit in Barcelona on 27-28 April, 2017 zooms into the realities of Europe's circular economy, sustainable packaging solutions, amidst raw material challenges and rising PET demand.
A key session on 'China: The global PET & Polyester Powerhouse' will be delivered by Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group.
European PET value chain players showcasing their PET technologies include –
• · Extrapolymers on EcoIberia's new food grade rPET flakes and applications from thermoforming to injection
· Coveris on Investing into rPET Thermoforming – Innovating to reduce our carbon footprint
· Caiba on Adapting to PET market growth & entering new market segments
· Envaso Innova on New PET innovation in the beverage packaging market
· Side on Moving from HDPE extrusion blowmolding to PET single blowmolding systems with substantial cost savings
· Point Plastic on the Breakthroughs in high temperature resistant A-PET for packaging applications
· Coopbox Group on Capturing opportunities in the growing fresh food and food-to-go market & expansion plans in Spain
· Linpac on the Manufacturing technologies for monomaterial based packaging solutions: a step towards a circular economy
Other vital sessions are – Royal Apple on its natural juices packaged in PET cans, 'Outlook for European markets and economy with focus on the Iberian region' by Oxford Economics, 'Update on Bio-MEG and electrochemical CO2 to chemicals' by Avantium Chemicals, 'Building partnerships along the PEF value-chain' by Synvina and 'A new look into highly modified copolyesters – PETG Properties and applications' by K-PET Consulting.
Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the event has Viscotec as its Networking Reception Sponsor and GUT as an Exhibitor.
View 18th GEPET website http://www.cmtevents.com/
