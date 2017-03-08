Country(s)
Industry News
Smart Pet Emergency Kit / Disaster Preparedness Kit Launches
Smartphone compatible, digital identification for dogs, cats and now their caretakers
Product description:
PetHub SIT Kit™ (for Smart Identification Tag Kit) provides a comprehensive emergency preparedness solution to safely and securely provide critical information to rescuers about your pet. The kit is comprised of one of PetHub's award-winning digital ID tags for your cat or dog, a WalletCard™ for the owner's wallet and key chain, a CrateCard™ for the animal's kennel, and a window cling for the home.
The ID tag, WalletCard and CrateCard all link to an animal's free online profile at PetHub.com allowing the owner to update critical information in one place, at any time, from anywhere.
The tag and cards can be scanned by any smartphone or other mobile device using any QR code reader application. A free, 24-hour phone number is also included that connects to a real human in our U.S. call center to help alert your network that your four-legged family member may need assistance.
MSRP: $24.95
Discount: 20% discount until March 31, 2017, for the first 100 orders (coupon code: PETPR201703). Get it here.
Free Service:
The free online profile hosted at PetHub.com allows the pet parent to put a photo and description of the animal that is linked to the tag and cards. In addition, the profile may also contain veterinarian records, municipal pet license information, unlimited emergency contact information, rabies tag numbers, vaccination dates, behavioral issues, and much, much more. The pet's information is accessed through a secure, encrypted connection.
Optional Features:
Optional features of the service include instant alerts when the animal's tag or pet caretaker's card is activated, a GPS location of the person activated the tag or card, and an interactive Google® map providing turn-by-turn directions to the rescuer's location. Also, an "Amber Alert" style capability allows the owner to notify shelters & pet businesses within a 50-mile radius of where the animal was seen last.
# # # # #
PetHub, Inc., was founded in 2010 and is directly responsible for returning thousands of animals to their families. Awards and recognition have come to PetHub from Pet Business magazine, Business Insider, Dog Fancy magazine, Popular Mechanics and many others. PetHub works directly with pet owners, municipalities, animal shelters, emergency managers, and non-profits to help keep animals safe. https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Pet Hub, Inc.
Lorien Clemens
***@pethub.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse