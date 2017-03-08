 

March 2017
Smart Pet Emergency Kit / Disaster Preparedness Kit Launches

Smartphone compatible, digital identification for dogs, cats and now their caretakers
 
1 2 3 4
PetHub SIT Kit Contents
SEATTLE & WENATCHEE, Wash. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- PetHub.com, the world's fastest way to get lost animals home again, today announced its enhanced solution for emergency and natural disaster situations to keep family pets accounted for and safe. "Beyond offering digital ID tags for animals, we have expanded our product line to include an identification card for humans to put in their wallets to alert police, EMTs, paramedics and other first responders that an animal may be at the person's home needing further assistance, as well as a digital identification card for the animal's crate and a window cling for the home," said Tom Arnold, Founder of PetHub, Inc.

Product description:

PetHub SIT Kit™ (for Smart Identification Tag Kit) provides a comprehensive emergency preparedness solution to safely and securely provide critical information to rescuers about your pet. The kit is comprised of one of PetHub's award-winning digital ID tags for your cat or dog, a WalletCard™ for the owner's wallet and key chain, a CrateCard™ for the animal's kennel, and a window cling for the home.

The ID tag, WalletCard and CrateCard all link to an animal's free online profile at PetHub.com allowing the owner to update critical information in one place, at any time, from anywhere.

The tag and cards can be scanned by any smartphone or other mobile device using any QR code reader application. A free, 24-hour phone number is also included that connects to a real human in our U.S. call center to help alert your network that your four-legged family member may need assistance.

MSRP: $24.95
Discount: 20% discount until March 31, 2017, for the first 100 orders (coupon code: PETPR201703). Get it here.

Free Service:

The free online profile hosted at PetHub.com allows the pet parent to put a photo and description of the animal that is linked to the tag and cards. In addition, the profile may also contain veterinarian records, municipal pet license information, unlimited emergency contact information, rabies tag numbers, vaccination dates, behavioral issues, and much, much more. The pet's information is accessed through a secure, encrypted connection.

Optional Features:

Optional features of the service include instant alerts when the animal's tag or pet caretaker's card is activated, a GPS location of the person activated the tag or card, and an interactive Google® map providing turn-by-turn directions to the rescuer's location. Also, an "Amber Alert" style capability allows the owner to notify shelters & pet businesses within a 50-mile radius of where the animal was seen last.

# # # # #

PetHub, Inc., was founded in 2010 and is directly responsible for returning thousands of animals to their families. Awards and recognition have come to PetHub from Pet Business magazine, Business Insider, Dog Fancy magazine, Popular Mechanics and many others. PetHub works directly with pet owners, municipalities, animal shelters, emergency managers, and non-profits to help keep animals safe. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMU84MIPpi4



