 
News By Tag
* Kickstarter
* Boat Shoes
* Sandals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Philly adventureware start-up releases new footwear design

A campaign for the 'Boat shoe sandal' now live on Kickstarter
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kickstarter
* Boat Shoes
* Sandals

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Projects

PHILADELPHIA - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This spring 2017, Philadelphia-area start-up and adventureware brand Cape Dory Rigging will officially launch its flagship product. The Dory is a one-of-a-kind shoe that is part boat shoe-part sandal, with a $36,000 campaign on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

The Dory is classic fashion plus innovation, seamlessly blending the iconic style of a Sperry boat shoe with the comfort and wear-ability of a Birkenstock sandal, while integrating modern design innovations:

• A neoprene inner-sock keeps shoes snug and dry.
• A cork and latex footbed molds to the wearers foot over time for increased comfort.
• Stylish wraparound heel lacing keeps the shoe secured to the foot.
• EVA soles ensure comfort and durability on or off the beach.
• Made with high quality duck canvas, genuine leather, and premium durable laces

In January 2017, the Dory was made available in a limited release to select retailers and fashion writers, and has received an overwhelming response. "The neoprene like fabric sleeve makes these sandals...the comfort is ideal. White soles meet the needs of any sailor, cork insoles soothe my Birkinstock-ish hippie spirit and the canvas/sail clothish uppers are true to a boat shoe!"  The Kickstarter Campaign, launching in mid-march will capitalize a production run of 1000 pairs. Contributors to the campaign will be able secure their Dorys for $50-$65, which normally retail at $87-95. Speaking about the upcoming campaign, Cape Dory Rigging founder, Shane Pisko, remarked, "We are excited to introduce the world to our Dorys, and to offer our community a great introductory price for making the Kickstarter a success."

About Cape Dory Rigging:  Cape Dory Rigging is an adventureware brand and originator of the original boat shoe sandal, the Dory. Named for a classic fiberglass sailboat, Cape Dory Rigging started in 2011 with a simple idea: Combine the classic style of a boat shoe with the summer comfort of a sandal. The initial prototype was cobbled together from a few old pairs of sneakers, some rope, and a leather purse. In 2017, Cape Dory Rigging officially launched with the release of the Dory. Visit Cape Dory Rigging's home on the web at www.capedoryrigging.com

Contact
contact Tom W Bonner at tomwbonner@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Kickstarter, Boat Shoes, Sandals
Industry:Fashion
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share