Philly adventureware start-up releases new footwear design
A campaign for the 'Boat shoe sandal' now live on Kickstarter
The Dory is classic fashion plus innovation, seamlessly blending the iconic style of a Sperry boat shoe with the comfort and wear-ability of a Birkenstock sandal, while integrating modern design innovations:
• A neoprene inner-sock keeps shoes snug and dry.
• A cork and latex footbed molds to the wearers foot over time for increased comfort.
• Stylish wraparound heel lacing keeps the shoe secured to the foot.
• EVA soles ensure comfort and durability on or off the beach.
• Made with high quality duck canvas, genuine leather, and premium durable laces
In January 2017, the Dory was made available in a limited release to select retailers and fashion writers, and has received an overwhelming response. "The neoprene like fabric sleeve makes these sandals...the comfort is ideal. White soles meet the needs of any sailor, cork insoles soothe my Birkinstock-
About Cape Dory Rigging: Cape Dory Rigging is an adventureware brand and originator of the original boat shoe sandal, the Dory. Named for a classic fiberglass sailboat, Cape Dory Rigging started in 2011 with a simple idea: Combine the classic style of a boat shoe with the summer comfort of a sandal. The initial prototype was cobbled together from a few old pairs of sneakers, some rope, and a leather purse. In 2017, Cape Dory Rigging officially launched with the release of the Dory. Visit Cape Dory Rigging's home on the web at www.capedoryrigging.com
Contact
contact Tom W Bonner at tomwbonner@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
