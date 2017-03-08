CorticalBrai - Psychology, psychiatry, Genetics, Neurology , Evolution and Cognitive Sciences

 
HYDERABAD, India - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CorticalBrain.com provides research news on neuroscience, genetics, neurology, psychology, psychiatry, brain science and cognitive sciences. It is a well-developed source of information about the mind and nervous system. Visit us for information about the brain science.


CorticalBrain.com is dedicated strictly to neuroscience research news. To this day, the site is an independent science news website focusing mainly on neuroscience and other cognitive sciences.
No funds have been taken from governments, grants, pharmaceutical companies, big businesses, banks, schools, or others with possibly conflicting interests, to help with this site at any time.

We post up any conflicts of interests we notice in the notes under the post's content. We welcome comments from readers that notice any conflicts, or errors in the research, press releases, articles, posts, or journal research papers. We make mistakes. We can really use everyone's help to keep this site promoting truthful, honest, fact-based research news.
We don't agree with everything we post. We don't like everything we post. None of us are experts in every science sub-genre, language usage, or topic discussed. Sometimes, we post items to draw them to the attention of more qualified readers.
We hope others will always feel comfortable discussing the articles and tell us what is wrong if they notice a problem. Crowdsourcing the news is a longtime goal of this site, so please help if you can. If there is an error, we want it fixed.
We are always accepting work from writers, bloggers and science journalists.
CorticalBrain encourages writers, scientists, and bloggers to submit their work for inclusion on the site. We are always in need of original research articles, reviews, brain research posts, news tips, original blog posts, and opinion pieces. We support open science and citizen scientists in addition to professional scientists.
Please submit your work to be reviewed for publication on Neuroscience News by emailing us at info@CorticalBrain.com.


