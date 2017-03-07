Seniors Blue Book brings its popular Senior Living Symposium to Sarasota

Free event on aging in place, community living, financial planning and more

End

-- Registration is now open for the inaugural Sarasota County Senior Living Symposium, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the Church of Hope, 1560 Wendell Kent Rd. in Sarasota. Seniors Blue Book has presented this educational event in Collier and Lee counties for the past six years, and is pleased to bring the popular program to Sarasota for the first time. It is free to attend for seniors, families and caregivers, and features five panel discussions with the opportunity to ask questions of local experts:· Aging in Place· Preparing for Your Move· Life Plan Communities and Independent Living Communities· Assisted Living/Memory Care Communities· Healthcare, Skilled Nursing and RehabThe Aging in Place panel will feature discussion and a question-and-answer session with representatives from Friendship Centers, Lifeline-Emergency Response, Home Healthcare Resources, Golden Age Living and Ringling Life Long Learning.Financial, insurance, moving and estate planning experts presenting the Preparing for Your Move panel will include representatives from Assisted Living Locators, ETA Senior Move Managers, Safe Money Management of Florida, Senior Medicaid Solutions and Navamaze.The Life Plan Communities/Independent Living panelists will include representatives from Aviva Campus for Senior Life, Westminster Communities, Water's Edge, Overture Grand and Plymouth Harbor.Assisted Living/Memory Care Communities will include DeSoto Palms, Water's Edge, Autumn of Sarasota, Fountains of Hope and The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch.The final panel, on Healthcare, Skilled Nursing and Rehab, will be presented by representatives from Right at Home Home Health, Bayada Medicare Home Health, Pines of Sarasota and Aviva Campus for Senior Life.More than 40 local vendors will be on hand to present products and services to enhance seniors' quality of life. In a special appearance, Nashville singer-songwriter Jill Colucci will bring hope and healing with her inspirational music and message. Lunch is included. Registration is required for the free, educational Sarasota Senior Living Symposium by calling (941) 351-3630 or emailing events@seniorsbluebook.com.The symposium is supported by the generous support of sponsors including Westminster Towers & Shores, Friendship Centers, Roskamp Institute, Onsite Skin Solution, The Fountains of Hope, Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay, Water's Edge of Bradenton, Assisted Living Locators, Aviva, Pines of Sarasota and Autumn of Sarasota.The mission of The Seniors Blue Book is to provide seniors, caregivers and senior professionals a comprehensive source of services, senior housing options, resources and information that enrich the lives of our elder population while affording those businesses and individuals serving that population a unique medium to present their products and services. Learn more at seniorsbluebook.com.