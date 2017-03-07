News By Tag
Seniors Blue Book brings its popular Senior Living Symposium to Sarasota
Free event on aging in place, community living, financial planning and more
· Aging in Place
· Preparing for Your Move
· Life Plan Communities and Independent Living Communities
· Assisted Living/Memory Care Communities
· Healthcare, Skilled Nursing and Rehab
The Aging in Place panel will feature discussion and a question-and-
Financial, insurance, moving and estate planning experts presenting the Preparing for Your Move panel will include representatives from Assisted Living Locators, ETA Senior Move Managers, Safe Money Management of Florida, Senior Medicaid Solutions and Navamaze.
The Life Plan Communities/
Assisted Living/Memory Care Communities will include DeSoto Palms, Water's Edge, Autumn of Sarasota, Fountains of Hope and The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch.
The final panel, on Healthcare, Skilled Nursing and Rehab, will be presented by representatives from Right at Home Home Health, Bayada Medicare Home Health, Pines of Sarasota and Aviva Campus for Senior Life.
More than 40 local vendors will be on hand to present products and services to enhance seniors' quality of life. In a special appearance, Nashville singer-songwriter Jill Colucci will bring hope and healing with her inspirational music and message. Lunch is included. Registration is required for the free, educational Sarasota Senior Living Symposium by calling (941) 351-3630 or emailing events@seniorsbluebook.com.
The symposium is supported by the generous support of sponsors including Westminster Towers & Shores, Friendship Centers, Roskamp Institute, Onsite Skin Solution, The Fountains of Hope, Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay, Water's Edge of Bradenton, Assisted Living Locators, Aviva, Pines of Sarasota and Autumn of Sarasota.
About Seniors Blue Book
The mission of The Seniors Blue Book is to provide seniors, caregivers and senior professionals a comprehensive source of services, senior housing options, resources and information that enrich the lives of our elder population while affording those businesses and individuals serving that population a unique medium to present their products and services. Learn more at seniorsbluebook.com.
