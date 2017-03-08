News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber Hosts First Ever Membership Meeting in Vacant Commercial Space
Regional chamber brings new concept to state by scheduling membership meetings in available commercial space to showcase business community options in the Southern Ocean County
The building has recently been refurbished and was made available for Southern Ocean Chamber members to tour and have their monthly meeting. The event had 40 attendees, including Tuckerton and Beach Haven Council members, featured key note speaker Michael Redpath of Redpath Assocaites, LLC , refreshments and over an hour of networking.
The next Pop Up membership meeting will be to recap Small Business Week on May 10 at 330pm. Location to be announced through Southern Ocean Chamber and Ocean County Board of Realtors websites on www.visitLBIregion.com or www.oceancountyrealtors.org., and on social as @southernoceanchamber, or call Southern Ocean Chamber at 609 494 7211 or stop in the visitor center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom. A suggested donation to Maximillian Foundation and Hope Sheds Light of $10.
