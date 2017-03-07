 
Industry News





Innovating Care Asia Pacific Awards 2017 Now Accepting Nominations

Recognising innovation and excellence in practice in the continuum of care in care monitoring and delivery in Asia Pacific.
 
 
SINGAPORE - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- TalentGrid Ventures, a healthcare event management and consultancy firm, is proud to announce the inaugural Innovating Care Asia Pacific (ICAP) Awards 2017. This award is a platform to recognise best practices across the continuum of care in care monitoring and delivery in the Asia Pacific region. These outstanding practices are recognised to have significantly improved and increased the quality of care, while addressing the challenges of rising demand for accessibility to care, rising costs and the scarcity of resources.

The Innovating Care Awards 2017 is looking for entries coming from academic, industrial, clinical, consulting and service organisations that have developed or demonstrated innovative technology or outstanding applications in healthcare and health management for assisted living, showcasing innovations addressing the ageing agenda or global health challenges. The five award categories are: Healthcare Innovation with Technology, Most Innovative Ageing Programme, Excellence in Disruptive Innovation, Innovation in Preventive Care and Best Patient Experience.

Nominations are now accepted and winners will be selected by the appointed panel of judges including Dr Jeremy Lim (Oliver Wyman APAC), Asst. Prof Liu Chang (ACCESS Health International), Dato' Nur Aliyah Karen (MAA Medicine Charitable Foundation), Datuk Jagjit Singh (MOH Former Legal Adviser, Retired Judge), Mr Soh Lian Seng (KPMG) and Dr Tan Jit Seng (Lotus Eldercare) . The nomination deadline is on 30 April and the winners will be announced in a prestigious ceremony at the Innovating Care Asia Pacific 2017 (ICAP) Conference happening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – this is an evening not to be missed!

Steven Yeo, CEO of TalentGrid Ventures, said, "In addition to increased efficiency and improved performance, we also put premium on new approaches to care, as well as, creative spin to existing ideas, systems and processes to deliver better patient experiences and outcomes. The Innovating Care Asia Pacific Awards 2017 provide the platform for innovators, leaders and industry gamechangers to share their ideas and disruptive innovations that are developing or have been implemented to be recognised by the industry."

The Innovating Care Asia Pacific 2017 Awards is presented in collaboration with Malaysia's TransformHealth Asia and InfoMed magazine. Visit http://www.innovatingcare-ap.com/ICAP2017/awards.html for more information and to nominate a worthy organisation or to sponsor the event.

Click to Share