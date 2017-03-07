News By Tag
Innovating Care Asia Pacific Awards 2017 Now Accepting Nominations
Recognising innovation and excellence in practice in the continuum of care in care monitoring and delivery in Asia Pacific.
The Innovating Care Awards 2017 is looking for entries coming from academic, industrial, clinical, consulting and service organisations that have developed or demonstrated innovative technology or outstanding applications in healthcare and health management for assisted living, showcasing innovations addressing the ageing agenda or global health challenges. The five award categories are: Healthcare Innovation with Technology, Most Innovative Ageing Programme, Excellence in Disruptive Innovation, Innovation in Preventive Care and Best Patient Experience.
Nominations are now accepted and winners will be selected by the appointed panel of judges including Dr Jeremy Lim (Oliver Wyman APAC), Asst. Prof Liu Chang (ACCESS Health International)
Steven Yeo, CEO of TalentGrid Ventures, said, "In addition to increased efficiency and improved performance, we also put premium on new approaches to care, as well as, creative spin to existing ideas, systems and processes to deliver better patient experiences and outcomes. The Innovating Care Asia Pacific Awards 2017 provide the platform for innovators, leaders and industry gamechangers to share their ideas and disruptive innovations that are developing or have been implemented to be recognised by the industry."
The Innovating Care Asia Pacific 2017 Awards is presented in collaboration with Malaysia's TransformHealth Asia and InfoMed magazine. Visit http://www.innovatingcare-
