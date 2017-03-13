New RV Fifth Wheels Like The Columbus 377MBC Are In At Jasper's RV Servicing Areas Like Waterloo, Iowa & Dubuque, IA

WATERLOO, Iowa & DUBUQUE, Iowa
www.jaspersrv.com, 877-636-9191
- March 13, 2017
- PRLog
-- Its that time and traveling is in the air...whether it be in March Madness Basketball games or hitting the road in a new fifth wheel. Introducing Jasper's RV and the Columbus 377MBC that are now on their lot. Jasper's RV is located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazelton, Iowa. This model has spectacular features that will have you think that going home again isn't an option. It has a fabulous mid bunk layout that is great for adults or kids. The Columbus 377MBC has a 2 year warranty with an option for a 3rd year. It has 4 slides with a gelcoat fiberglass exterior and a new mor-ryde step system. Don't forget the two A/C's, as well as, the 6 point hydraulic auto leveling system, central vac, a king bed, fireplace, rain sensor vent in the kitchen, 20 CU. FT residential fridge with an inverter, metal wrapped awning, a wireless back-up camera that is installed and it comes with keyless entry. This is the time to build the life you have always wanted and getting your RV is essential! Be sure to check out this video tour of this model below.https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5Vt4LIFAFKE
This model also has a 48" LED TV, alum wheels, heated tanks, solar prep, whole house water filter system, battery disconnect, radio/cd/DVD/
iPod player, day and night shades....and all of this is a must see. Jasper's RV is owned and operated by Dan and John Jasper. Feel free to stop on by or give them a call with any questions you may have. Be sure to checkout their Facebook page and YouTube Channel when you have some time.
For more information visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/home.html