Few lake-view homesites remain at Sunset Pointe
Quiet southwest Cape Coral community adds two new home plans
Homes start at $279,990 at Sunset Pointe, each with a two- or three-car garage. The public is invited to tour the professionally decorated Camden model. Featuring 2,795 square feet of living space, this impressive one-story home offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-
The 1,641-square-
All plans feature tile roofs and paver drivers, and select sites offer views of a central fountain lake. A low monthly HOA fee covers lawn and landscape care, irrigation water and maintenance, common area landscaping, and lake and fountain maintenance.
Sunset Pointe offers easy access to downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Neighboring activities include boating, shopping, restaurants, shelling, fishing, golfing, kayaking, jet skiing and beaches.
The public is invited to tour a professionally decorated model, which is open seven days a week at 3067 Sunset Pointe Circle in Cape Coral. For an appointment or more information, contact sales agent Robin Hull at (239) 850-2492 (tel:(239)%20850-
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States.
