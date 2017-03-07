 
Few lake-view homesites remain at Sunset Pointe

Quiet southwest Cape Coral community adds two new home plans
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Since its grand opening only eight months ago, 15 new homes have been sold in the small Southwest Cape Coral community of Sunset Pointe. Only six lake-view homesites remain in the quiet neighborhood conveniently located at the end of Cape Coral Parkway. In addition,DR Horton's Southwest Florida division has also just released two new home plans in the community.

Homes start at $279,990 at Sunset Pointe, each with a two- or three-car garage. The public is invited to tour the professionally decorated Camden model. Featuring 2,795 square feet of living space, this impressive one-story home offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. A great room and café space adjoin an open kitchen and overlook the lanai, making the Camden well-suited for those who like to entertain. Thoughtful options can accommodate an extended-family household, with a flex room that can serve as a multi-generational living room.

The 1,641-square-foot Avon and 1,816-square-foot Clifton floor plans are the new additions. These homes are intelligently designed to get the most efficiency and enjoyment out of a smaller, more maintenance-friendly footprint. At the heart of the Avon is an open-concept living room, kitchen and dining area that flow to an expansive outdoor living area. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms provide generous storage, while a study offers a private retreat. A flex room in the Clifton can be configured with optional French doors or as an optional third bedroom.

All plans feature tile roofs and paver drivers, and select sites offer views of a central fountain lake. A low monthly HOA fee covers lawn and landscape care, irrigation water and maintenance, common area landscaping, and lake and fountain maintenance.

Sunset Pointe offers easy access to downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Neighboring activities include boating, shopping, restaurants, shelling, fishing, golfing, kayaking, jet skiing and beaches.

The public is invited to tour a professionally decorated model, which is open seven days a week at 3067 Sunset Pointe Circle in Cape Coral. For an appointment or more information, contact sales agent Robin Hull at (239) 850-2492 (tel:(239)%20850-2492).

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453.
