Deus Ex Machina Ltd Partners with LMS Defense Training to Design and Develop New Joint Firearms Products
Deus Ex Machina Ltd, (www.customglockbarrels.com), a Henderson, Nevada-based custom firearms and parts manufacturer, has joined forces with LMS Defense (www.lmsdefense.com), based out of Twin Falls, Idaho, an industry leading firearms training and consulting company. The two companies will jointly work on the development, design, and testing of firearms related parts and platform improvements as well as their respective integration into the continually evolving world of gunfighting. These new joint projects will benefit civilian, law enforcement, and military end users.
The CEO of Deus Ex Machina, Benjamin Bunker, declared the new alliance as "the perfect complement to DEM's current and future product lineup. LMS, with its experienced cadre of firearms instructors, will provide the ideal software to DEM's hardware. LMS' philosophy of constantly evolving training falls right in line with DEM's ever-evolving product offerings." Moreover, the Director of LMS Defense, Josh Jackson, stated, "Our diverse group of instructors representing law enforcement, military, and private sector end users bring hundreds of years of combined experience carrying and using firearms on a daily basis. We are excited to work hand in hand with DEM's design and production team using their state of the art manufacturing processes to bring practical and duty use worthy products to market."
Customers of Deus Ex Machina and students of LMS Defense can look forward to seeing DEM products in the hands of LMS instructors. Also, DEM will be a major contributor to LMS Defense's annual Customer Appreciation Weekend event held at the company's Combat Development Center in Fernley, Nevada, every summer. Additionally, Deus Ex Machina's Gunsmithing division (www.gunsmithlasvegas.com) will provide its wide array of services on behalf of LMS' instructors and students alike.
More information about the companies can be found on their respective websites: Deus Ex Machina Ltd (www.customglockbarrels.com); Gunsmithing by Deus Ex Machina (www.gunsmithlasvegas.com); and LMS Defense (www.lmsdefense.com).
Benjamin Bunker
Kerry Rupert
***@deusexmachinaguns.com
