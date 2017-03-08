Goda Software's CASE Spec Lifecycle Tool Simplifies Requirements Specification and Traceability CASE Spec 12.70 includes enhanced trace graph that simplifies requirements specification and traceability for systems and software development projects HERNDON, Va. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Goda Software, Inc. has released the latest version of its project management lifecycle tool: CASE Spec 12.70. The update to this software (favored by developers, project managers, software engineers, systems engineers, and other industry-insiders) builds on the successes of previous versions and enhances trace graphs for visual specification, traceability and impact analysis.



CASE Spec also provides utilities for effortlessly migrating documents (including spreadsheets and Word documents) to database-centric requirements management. Additional features include: process modeling tools, project templates, an integrated document management system, baselining, auto-notifications, automatic document generation, and custom reporting.



A highly-scalable, flexible and customizable tool, CASE Spec is equally effective for developing software, systems, embedded systems, medical devices, apps, and more. Because it's a process-independent tool, CASE Spec is ideal for any lifecycle development approach, such as Scrum, V-model, Agile, Waterfall or Hybrid.



This specification, verification and validation tool provides an affordable solution for professionals who struggle with standard desktop applications (e.g., Excel and Word) and less effective lifecycle management products in the marketplace. Customers like CASE Spec because it's easy to setup and learn without risking project delays.



For more information or to get a 30-day free evaluation copy, visit



