March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Circle K Stores Renews, Expands to 10+ Year, 104,321 SF Back Office Lease

 
 
1130 W. Warner Rd., Tempe, AZ
1130 W. Warner Rd., Tempe, AZ
TEMPE, Ariz. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Circle K Stores renewed and expanded its presence at Warner Crossing at their currently occupied space at 1130 W. Warner Rd., Tempe, while expanding into 1120 W. Warner Rd. for a total of 104,321 SF (75,489 SF at 1130 W. Warner and 28,832 SF at 1120 W. Warner.)

Rick Lee, Principal and Conner Lee, Associate, both with Lee & Associates  negotiated on behalf of the landlord, iStar Financial, New York, NY, while Mike Beall with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Circle K Stores.

Both back office buildings, built in 1996-1997, offer abundant parking and are surrounded by an outstanding labor force. Warner Crossing is located within one mile of over 2.5 million SF of new retail and hotels and just east of the I-10 Freeway and minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

For more information:

RICK LEE | PRINCIPAL

602.954.3742; lee@leearizona.com

CONNER LEE | ASSOCIATE

602.474.9516; clee@leearizona.com

http//:www.lee-associates.com


About Us

For over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

Contact
Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
End
