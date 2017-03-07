News By Tag
Circle K Stores Renews, Expands to 10+ Year, 104,321 SF Back Office Lease
Rick Lee, Principal and Conner Lee, Associate, both with Lee & Associates negotiated on behalf of the landlord, iStar Financial, New York, NY, while Mike Beall with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Circle K Stores.
Both back office buildings, built in 1996-1997, offer abundant parking and are surrounded by an outstanding labor force. Warner Crossing is located within one mile of over 2.5 million SF of new retail and hotels and just east of the I-10 Freeway and minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
About Us
For over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.
