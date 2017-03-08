News By Tag
* Sales
* Mobile
* Crm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Recapify Mobile Sales Tool Allows Silvercar Sales Reps to Save Time and Increase Pipeline
As a startup within a startup, time is at a premium for Silvercar, and scale is a huge part of the company's business strategy. The company needed to find a tool that would allow them to reach their sales goals. Good, effective communication between co-workers, teams, management and board members was an issue. They tried to maintain and leverage their Salesforce CRM, but found they were instead using emails to provide updates. Because of that, they found themselves telling the same stories repeatedly, from one sales activity to the next, and to multiple people, groups and teams wasting valuable time.
During a normal sales day, Silvercar sales reps encountered at least three common points of frustration. It took too much time to complete documentation. It was difficult to keep the team communicating with the same terminology. And Salesforce updates were difficult to complete with so many meetings happening every day.
Silvercar said they evaluated other solutions on the market but decided to purchase and implement Recapify for a variety of reasons, including its simple integration with other communication tools such as Salesforce.com, Slack, Chatter and Evernote. It also provided each sales rep with a quick, consistent reporting mechanism to effectively communicate with others. And they found the UI to be very easy to use with a minimal learning curve which was necessary to onboard new sales team members.
"When we completed a sales process and found that we could incorporate the entire process into Recapify and complete meeting notes, action items and next steps within two minutes, it allowed us to effectively engage with more clients every day," said Cuyler Owens, Senior Director of Mobility at Silvercar.
Owens further added that after introducing Recapify into his company's normal sales process, Silvercar noticed key improvements such as:
• An overall 7X Increase in pipeline growth;
• Sales reps saved at least 15 minutes per meeting;
• And sales reps saved an aggregate of 2-3 hours of time per week in the field
The Recapify mobile sales app helps sales reps like those at Silvercar spend less time doing data entry; execute more efficiently after meetings; communicate more effectively;
Read the Recapify case study to learn more about the Silvercar success story - https://recapify.files.wordpress.com/
About Recapify
Recapify was founded by successful sales and software professionals with a simple mission in mind: build intelligent tools that make sales teams more effective. We are committed to delivering superior products and solutions to ensure users have effective meetings to drive sales and projects to successful completion. Our mobile collaboration app allows users to elegantly communicate, organize, save & measure high value meeting results in two minutes or less, making it accessible to your entire organization to drive business goals and objectives.
Recapify is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Visit Recapify Website at http://recapify.com
Contact
Recapify PR
***@recapify.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse