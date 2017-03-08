 
Industry News





Actuality Media's Aubrie Canfield reveals top 6 documentary tips

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- As the deadline for Actuality Media's Changemaker in Your Community Documentary Competition approaches, co-founder Aubrie Canfield reveals her top tips for producing an engaging, inspiring and thought-provoking short documentary.

1. Choose the changemaker wisely - Choose a local changemaker that you are familiar with. Knowing what makes their work intriguing, having an idea of who to interview on-camera and how to visually demonstrate it will work to your advantage.

2. Identify the story - Choose one person, identify them as your main character and tell their story. Determine their struggle, how they found a solution to their problem and how they reached success.

3. Think visually - Choose a character whose work is inherently visual. There is only so much you can achieve with a character whose work is limited to an office or behind a desk.

4. Focus the story - For a short documentary, you do not have to tell the whole story. Select one conflict, issue or solution to focus on and that the audience is able to grasp in five minutes or less.

5. Do not let lack of equipment stop you - Believe it or not, it is entirely possible tell a compelling story with a basic camera and smartphone microphone. What really matters when producing short documentaries is the story.

6. Enter our short documentary competition - What better way to improve your skills than by entering Actuality Media's Changemaker in Your Documentary Competition (http://www.actualitymedia.org/2017-documentary-competition/)? Submit your 3-5 minute short documentary on a local changemaker by midnight 2 April 2017 for your chance to win a 100% scholarship valid up to US$3,350 valid for a 2017 Actuality Media Documentary Outreach in Peru, Nepal, Nicaragua or Morocco.*

ABOUT ACTUALITY MEDIA

Founded in 2011 by Robin and Aubrie Canfield, Actuality Media is a service-learning production organisation coordinating programs for media students and emerging filmmakers to connect with changemakers around the world to tell stories that matter. Actuality Media's programs provide a unique platform to produce short documentaries that showcase individuals and organizations who are making a sustainable impact on chronic social and environmental problems in grassroots innovative ways. To date, Actuality Media's programs have produced 82 documentaries and micro-documentaries in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Bolivia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Turkey, Morocco and Colombia across a range of categories, from the environment and human rights to social justice.

Media Contact
Stephanie Capper
Actuality Media Director of Media & Marketing
steph@actualitymedia.org
