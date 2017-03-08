News By Tag
Mobil Steel & ABC Houston Discuss Legislation to Improve Business, Build Better Construction Careers
ABC Houston members visited Texas legislators to promote free enterprise and discuss legislation that could help Texas construction businesses thrive. Topics included developing skilled workers, improving competition and payment for work completed.
The ABC Houston chapter visited offices of approximately 50 local and regional legislators, promoting the ABC free enterprise philosophy and discussing legislation that could help Texas construction businesses thrive. Conversations included discussions about ways to improve the development of a skilled workforce critically needed for today's construction projects, as well as suggestions to improve competition in construction, and payment for work completed by contractors. ABC Greater Houston promoted a program that values construction careers with enhanced training, good wages, benefits and a safe work environment. ABC members also supported rules to ensure that all contractors are able to fairly compete for jobs based on merit.
Additionally, ABC members recommended modernizing Texas lien laws by switching communication to an internet-based registry to record and notify when liens are placed on a work project. According to ABC members, this open and transparent communication should ensure that contractors are paid timely for work done and reduce a need for liens.
"It is imperative that we continue to look for programs to improve our industry, to keep up with demand," said Bedell. "Last year, we heard that the construction industry nationally will see a 1.6 million worker shortage, so we have emphasized a program to recruit and develop the skilled crafts workers that will be needed as we continue to grow the economy in Texas."
Bedell is an advocate of "good government" programs that engage elected officials in addressing business issues that can drive the state and local economy.
"It is important that our Texas elected officials understand the issues and constraints on the construction industry. We not only visit our elected leaders in Austin, we invite them to our facilities and to meetings where they can learn first-hand about issues facing the construction industry, and see what we are doing and what is needed to keep our economy moving forward," Bedell added.
