Publishing Company Signs Fitness Experts for New Book, Fuel Your Soul, Transform Your Body
Scriptor Publishing Group announces new book project with fitness experts around the country who share their amazing success stories about real people who transformed their lives through fitness.
These transformation experts include, Aaron Crocker, Andreya Tornes, Anna Dornier, Arin Lindauer, Billy Hofacker, Brad Linder, Brandon Roggow, Camelia Ruth, Charles Wayne Salter, Chuck Marbes, Damien Maher, Daythan Nottke, Ernest Peacock, Fred Zoller, Genesis Read, Greg Crawford, Jeff Tomaszewski, Jenny May Clermont, Jim Reeves, Joe Green, Joel Hayek, Jonas Deffes, Julian Gaylor, Keith Wimsett, Kristen Harvey, Linda Mallard, Marcus Brugger, Mark Dees, Marty Velasco, Michael Echevarria, Mike Duffy, Mike Marcinek, Randy Hartz, Sean Lee, Shawn Eichorn, Steven Khoo Ghee Chuan, Tera Mathis, Todd Molitor, Tom Jackobs, Val Fujii, Tony Lindauer, and Eric Ruth.
When asked about the book, project coordinator Eric Ruth said, "People who want to lose weight and get fit naturally tend to focus on physical change - how they'll look better. What they rarely realize going into it is how much almost every aspect of their lives will transform. The physical benefits of consistent exercise and supportive nutrition are significant, but the emotional changes - the growth in confidence, outlook and attitude - are nothing short of awesome. Fuel Your Soul, Transform Your Body chronicles dozens of these amazing stories about real people who changed not just their bodies, but their lives, through fitness. These stories are the fuel that uplifts, inspires, educates and affirms everyone who has struggled to change, and hasn't let that dream die. We all need motivation, inspiration and direction. This book gives it to you in small, daily doses that keep you moving forward toward your goal. Almost every person in every story in this book tried and failed at least once before breaking through. Their stories show you how they did it, and how you can do it, too."
If you would like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing Group or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at, info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
Greg Justice
Greg Justice
