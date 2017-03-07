 
Industry News





Marching Maids now operating in Ventura!

Residential cleaning of all types: Routine Clean, Deep Clean, Move-out Cleans and more!
 
 
Ventura House Cleaning
VENTURA, Calif. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Marching Maids has opened up a new location in Ventura! We are proudly representing the city of Ventura and Oxnard.  Own a home in Hollywood Beach, Silver Strand, Mandalay Bay?  Ventura Foothills, Ventura keys?  Give us a call at 805-293-6220!  We would love to come and give your house the Spring Cleaning it deserves.  We ensure a quality clean and we'll come back and re-clean if you're unhappy. Still unsatisfied? We'll refund a 100% of your money.  We've been in business over a year and have cleaned more than a 1000 houses!  We maintain a small crew for quality control and familiarity.

Our cleaners go through an intense vetting process, virorgous interviews, trial cleans and a complete background check.  You can be very confident that you're getting the best cleaners in the county due to this process.  We also keep our cleaning teams small so that you can have the same cleaners everytime.  Consistency is key and quality is our promise.

Book marching maids today at http://www.example.com/www.marchingmaids.com or call 805-293-6220

Phone: 805-293-6220
Email: Support@marchingmaids.com
***@marchingmaids.com
