Stephanie McCarthy's Term Ends as 2016 WA State President for Women's Council of Realtors
McCarthy served a one-year term as State President and was responsible for overseeing local chapter operations, recruiting, retention and a new chapter formation in Snohomish County. Stephanie has been active in the Women's Council of Realtors for six years and has held the position as Seattle/Metro Chapter President, for the Seattle Metro Chapter in 2013 and just recently as 2016 State President for the WCR State Chapter.
"It has been a great honor serving this Organization with such a stellar group of Leaders" said McCarthy. She went on to say, "This year our big goal was to add an additional Chapter of Leaders and it came together with the formation of our newest addition in Snohomish County with our 42 members." Stephanie McCarthy will continue being involved with WCR and is currently a member of both the Seattle/Metro and Greater Snohomish Chapter of Women's Council of Realtors.
About WCR
Women's Council of REALTORS® is a nationwide community of more than 11,000 real estate professionals who include many of the best and brightest in the business. WCR is an affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® and is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information on WCR, please visit WCR.org.
Mission
We are a network of successful REALTORS®, advancing women as professionals and leaders in business, the industry and the communities we serve.
