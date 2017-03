Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™,Confirms March 29th Vendors at City Club of Washington

Wedding Checklist

-- Black Bag Productions, based in Laurel, MD in partnership with The City Club of Washington will host its first Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™ of 2017 on Wednesday, March 29 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. "I'm so excited to be partnering with The City Club of Washington to kick off the retooling of Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™, it was a key factor since we had not hosted a party in a while," notes Kim Moss, owner of Black Bag Productions and producer of the event..Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™,is an opportunity for brides to plan their wedding in two hours in a relaxed and simple fashion while having fun. The Club will be offering guests a sampling of reception and cocktail hour fare from their menu that will give attendees ideas for their wedding reception and wedding related events.will be provided by award winning vendorRoyal Caribbean wedding specialist and certified wedding planner, honeymoons booked on the spot byto spice up the wedding night, honeymoon and beyond,andhave all confirmed their participation. As an added bonus, Black Bag Productions will be broadcasting their Blog Talk Radio show live from the event.Moss, an American Academy of Wedding Professionals certified wedding planner, believed there had to be a better way for brides over 40, encore brides and vendors to connect, noting "the plan that we have developed is a more relaxed atmosphere, food tasting, cocktails, prizes and wedding planning with wedding professionals that are not out to gauge their prospective clients." She went on to say that, "the Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™ aims to change the paradigm by offering brides the opportunity to plan, taste, drink, shop and genuinely have fun while planning in the space of two hours. Vendors have the opportunity to chat with prospective clients in a more relaxed setting and not give a hard sell, canned presentation and they genuinely have fun too since they don't bring the whole store with them, only their portfolio and maybe a few other items."The tag line of Simple. Relaxing, Fun, was envisioned for brides and vendors being able to do at the event. In 2013, 2014 and 2015 the parties were highly successful with previous venues that included Capital Yacht Charters, Sheraton Washington hotel, Hard Rock Café (Washington DC), Fairview Park Marriott hotel, and Port City Brewing in Alexandria, VA.We took a break and decided to bring the party back since we had vendors contacting me asking how they could join the fun. The grooms who attended were not looking like they wish they were somewhere else,else!" notes Moss. In addition, Moss notes that in partnering with Marilyn Patterson of Joyous Events to produce the March 29 party she's thrilled to have a fellow certified planner to work on the event, "Marilyn and I have done a couple of events together over the years and her expertise in coordinating cruise ship weddings for Royal Caribbean (Baltimore port), along with having done all types of weddings, most recently a "Wish Upon A Wedding" event at the club makes this all the more special."Bride and Vendor tickets are on sale now through weddingwednesdaycocktails.eventbrite.com and will not sold be at the door. In addition, each attendee will receive a special bridal swag bag filled with coupons and other wedding related gifts and raffle prizes will be given out throughout the event.For more information on Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™, visit the site, http://www.weddingwednesdaycocktailparty.net or follow them on Twitter at @wwcp2014 and on Facebook at WeddingWednesdayCocktails.