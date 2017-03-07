News By Tag
March For Science Atlanta Announces Location
March For Science Atlanta officially announces the location details of the march and rally to be held on Earth Day in Candler Park from 12pm - 5pm.
The City of Atlanta approved a permit on March 10, allowing March For Science Atlanta to organize the event in Candler Park. A program of speakers, including both local and national science enthusiasts/
Marchers will head north on Candler Park Drive NE toward North Avenue, then turn west on North Ave toward Moreland Avenue. Marchers will then head south on Moreland Ave toward McClendon Avenue, before heading east on McClendon Ave to conclude back in Candler Park at approximately 4pm.
The program of speakers will resume in the park after the conclusion of the march. There will be opportunities to talk to Atlanta-based scientists who will be wearing lab coats and T-shirts urging you to "Ask a Scientist" what she/he does in the lab and what concerns her/him most about the current trend to undermine science and data. The event ends at 5pm.
More details pertaining to facilities, handicap accessible locations, staging, water stations, and public transportation options are forthcoming. March For Science Atlanta expects >20,000 attendees and is finalizing appropriate safety and sanitation accommodations. Children are welcome, but pets should be limited to service animals only.
Regular updates will be included in a weekly newsletter. Press interested in receiving newsletter announcements can subscribe to our mailing list.
Volunteers interested in helping with organizational efforts on the day of the march may sign up at www.marchforscienceatlanta.org. A volunteer orientation is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at Georgia Institute of Technology [Room L1125, Ford ES&T Building, 311 Ferst Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30332], 10am-12pm. Members of the media are invited to attend and interview volunteers and organizers.
Representatives of the March for Science Atlanta are available for interviews with members of the media. To schedule an interview, contact Nadia Lelutiu, 678-642-6972, press@marchforscienceatlanta.org.
For additional information, visit http://www.marchforscienceatlanta.org.
Contact
Nadia Lelutiu
***@marchforscienceatlanta.org
