How Do You Get an Elephant on the Wall?
We'll it's actually quite a bit easier than you might think…
Designed specifically for the "artistically challenged" and above, we have designed over 250 murals using that age-old method of Paint-by-Numbers, but we have hauled it out of the ancient past (no more gazillion mind-numbing teeny tiny areas to fill in) and brought it into the present day where we have simplified the process and the images to make them more graphic, yet have just enough detail to look absolutely awesome.
And speaking of awesome, when we say full-sized we mean full-sized. Most of the murals are about 6-8' tall and most are 8', 10' & 12' wide. There is even an 18' wide mural!
This super easy project only requires three steps.
1. Tape the pattern & transfer paper to the wall.
2. Trace the pattern with a ballpoint pen. Remove the pattern and transfer paper.
3. Paint inside the lines like a giant coloring book!
We provide a full-sized paper pattern, along with the same amount of transfer paper, directions and a color guide. You can use our suggestions or create your own color palette – it's up to YOU!
The extra fun thing about these murals is that you can reuse 'em, reverse 'em, and repeat 'em – in whole or in part to get the most bang for your buck!
So now, to the delight of your children, family and friends you can show them how easy it is to get professional results you will be proud of (and more than just an elephant on the wall)!
Visit us at http://www.elephantsonthewall.com
Contact
Patricia Newton
patti@elephantsonthewall.com
