March 2017





The Abbey Resort Receives Property of the Year Award

Hostmark Hospitality Group recognizes The Abbey Resort and staff for excellence in hospitality during 2016
 
 
Front exterior_spring_reduced
Front exterior_spring_reduced
 
Listed Under

FONTANA, Wis. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Abbey Resort is pleased to announce its receipt of the prestigious Property of the Year Award, presented at the annual leadership conference awards ceremony of Hostmark Hospitality Group, which manages and operates the resort.

The Abbey Resort and staff were nominated for thirteen unique awards, including the Property of the Year award, and recognized as winners of seven. A complete list of the awards received by The Abbey Resort and its staff are as follows:

Property of the Year – The Abbey Resort

Director of Sales & Marketing – Sally Malouf

Director of Marketing – Sara Schmitz

Director of Human Resources – Kate Bishop

Director of Engineering – Todd Reschke

Director of Catering – Nancy Trilla

Revenue Manager – Erica Reed

"It really does take a team to make a place like The Abbey Resort realize its true potential," said David Lindelow, General Manager of The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa. "I am so proud of the performance of the resort during 2016 and of the outstanding work that was done by our entire team."

For more information about The Abbey Resort or to book a stay, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com or call 1-800-709-1323.

About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa

Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/abbeyresort or follow @AbbeyResort on Twitter www.Twitter.com/abbeyresort.
Source:The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Email:***@prowesspublicrelations.com Email Verified
