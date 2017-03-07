 
Industry News





Veritas Academy Announces "A Taste of the Classics" Fundraiser With Goal to Raise $30,00

 
 
Veritas Academy Announces “A Taste of the Classics”
Veritas Academy Announces “A Taste of the Classics”
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Veritas Academy has announced the annual spring fundraising event, A Taste of the Classics, will be held on Friday, March 31. The event will begin at 6 p.m. as guests enjoy a trolley ride to some of Savannah's most notable restaurants for traditional menu favorites.

Participants may choose from one of these restaurants for dinner: The Olde Pink House, Boar's Head Grill & Tavern, Cha Bella, Vic's on the River, The Shrimp Factory, The Pirates' House, DeSoto Grille and The Collins Quarter. Menus are available at www.veritassavannah.org/atotc-2017.

Following the meal, guests will be taken by trolley to The Club at Savannah Harbor where they will enjoy classic southern deserts. The evening will conclude with an entertainment program featuring classical dramatic and musical performances by Veritas Academy's students, a live auction, and raffle games.

Prizes to be awarded are valued up to $1,200 and include a golf packages from The Club at Savannah Harbor and the Wilmington Island Club; jewelry from Kay Jewelers, metalpressions.com and Cameron Kruze; a Terra Cotta handbag with a pair of KREWE sunglasses; a GoPro/drone package and a stainless steel cooker donated by Alloy Industrial Contractors.

Dinner seating is limited and some venues may sell out. Ticket prices are $50 for dinner, the program and dessert, or $35 without dinner. There will a live auction with items such as a Folley Beach B&B two night getaway, charter fishing trip, Disney tickets, a private catered party for 12 with harpist, a day of sailing on a 42' Catalina, and a Key West weekend with sunset water-sports package.

"We are so grateful for the support from these restaurants and our community," said Candace Brodmann, event chairperson. "We are hoping to raise $30,000 to benefit Veritas Academy, which relies entirely on tuition revenue and private donations from family and friends, charitable foundations and business partners in order to operate the independent school for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students."

For more information, to participate or lend support, please contact Brodmann at cbrodmann@veritassavannah.org.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-the-classics-tick... or learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/203943776677041.

ABOUT VERITAS ACADEMY

Veritas Academy is located at 25 W. Oglethorpe Lane in downtown Savannah. The school's mission is to assist parents in the education of their children by cultivating truth, goodness, and beauty in students through a distinctly Christ-centered, classical, and covenantal education. The organization relies entirely on tuition revenue and private donations from family and friends of the school, charitable foundations and business partners. To learn more about Veritas Academy, email info@veritassavannah.org, call 912.238.1222 or visit the school at 25 W. Oglethorpe Lane, Savannah, GA 31401, or online at http://veritassavannah.org/

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
