News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pharma Focus: CSafe Global Hosts Successful Korean BioPharma Workshop
Under the title 'Pharma Focus: Introducing Biosimilars Successfully' the event was held in Incheon and attracted an audience comprised of many key stakeholders involved in the supply chain for this fast growing South Korean industry segment which by 2019, is expected to almost double in value to 150 billion Won ($130m).
Brian Kohr, President and CEO of CSafe Global, welcomed delegates and spoke of how CSafe Global is continuing to grow to support the Korean biopharmaceutical cold chain including an enhanced local service facility and the extension of its product availability in the region.
Speakers from top forwarding companies outlined through case studies how their partnership with CSafe continues to allow South Korean manufacturers effective incident-free door-to-door delivery of biopharmaceutical products from Korea. Exelsius also gave delegates an update on the important aspect of GDP regulations and their global application, particularly in relation to qualification of supply chain partners.
A well-respected and highly experienced member from a successful biopharmaceutical company and a leading manufacturer in this sector, delivered an insightful address on best practices in supply chain qualification that drew considerable interest from the audience during the subsequent sixty-minute Q & A which covered a wide variety of topics from packaging techniques through to data collection and air cargo labeling regulations.
Kevin Lee, CSafe Director of Sales Korea said, "We are naturally delighted to have been able to host this event to such an extensive and interested audience and provide them with information that will enhance their knowledge and understanding of the international supply chain for biopharmaceuticals."
About CSafe Global:
CSafe Global manufactures AcuTemp® brand passive packaging and hand-held mobile carriers, the CSafe® brand of active containers, and is the exclusive manufacturer and provider of ThermoCor® vacuum insulation. The active solution product assortment includes the industry leading CSafe RKN, which utilizes heating and compressor-driven cooling technology to eliminate the risks associated with extreme ambient conditions as well as the conditioning, cost, aggravation and environmental challenges associated with dry ice and PCM's. CSafe Global's AcuTemp brand has provided temperature management solutions since its founding more than 25 years ago. The courier is a simple-to-use, reusable temperature management system with multiple sizes, temperature ranges and durations designed to protect vital shipments during last mile delivery. The passive packaging assortment includes solutions for 2-8°C, CRT and frozen shipments with temperature hold times up to 240 hours. http://www.csafeglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse