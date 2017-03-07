News By Tag
Index Fund Advisors Announces New Hire to Lead the Growth of Their Retirement Plan Offerings
Index Fund Advisors (IFA) announces the hiring of Shareen Balkey as Director of Retirement Services, based at the corporate headquarters in Irvine, California.
Ms. Balkey's leadership, depth of knowledge and better than three decades of retirement services experience will be vital to accelerating the growth of IFA's retirement plan offerings.
MARCH 13, 2017 -- IRVINE, CA -- Index Fund Advisors, Inc. (IFA), a fee-only advisory and wealth management firm based in Irvine, California, today announced a hire to lead the growth of their retirement plan offerings. Shareen Balkey joins the IFA team as Director of Retirement Services and is based at the corporate headquarters in Irvine, California. Ms. Balkey reports to Wes Long, Executive Vice President, Director of Wealth Advisor Services.
Ms. Balkey's experience includes 35 years in the retirement plan space. Most recently, she served as a Senior Client Management Services executive for Transamerica Retirement Solutions in Los Angeles where she managed 401(k) plans for large corporations. In her role, Ms. Balkey also created custom education and enrollment campaigns for plan participants.
"We are thrilled to have a seasoned retirement plan veteran join our team. Shareen brings extensive experience to the firm along with the leadership and depth of knowledge that will help us to significantly increase our retirement plan business," said Mr. Long.
Founded in 1999, Index Fund Advisors is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a nationally recognized expert on evidence-based index fund investing, IFA has seen rapid growth in the last few years, with its assets under management more than doubling since 2010.
"Our dedication to educating employees on why they should think about retirement now versus later on in life, as well as the benefits of investing in a 401(k) plan, has become an even more important message to convey and we are committed to having people join our team who share in this mission," said Mark Hebner, Founder and President of Index Fund Advisors. "Shareen is highly knowledgeable in this area and we are thrilled to have her on board."
##
About Index Fund Advisors
Index Fund Advisors, Inc. (IFA) (https://www.ifa.com) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and provider of fiduciary wealth services. IFA's investment strategy focuses on risk-appropriate, globally diversified index fund portfolios for high net worth individuals, institutions and corporate and nonprofit retirement plans. Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Irvine, CA, IFA provides advice to over 2,200 clients throughout the country and manages $3.08 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016. For more information, please visit our website at www.ifa.com.
