 
News By Tag
* Hackathon
* Solano County Hackathon
* Solano County startup business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Benicia
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


SBDC Business "Hackathon" Looking for More Participants From Solano's Smaller Cities

Deadline Extended for FREE Business Startup Workshop; New Speakers Added; PSA Released; Watch it Here
 
 
Influence. Lobbying. Advocacy.
Influence. Lobbying. Advocacy.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hackathon
Solano County Hackathon
Solano County startup business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Benicia - California - US

Subject:
Events

BENICIA, Calif. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are a would-be entrepreneur living in Suisun, Dixon, Benicia or Rio Vista organizers of the Small Business Development Center's 48 Hour Start-up "hackathon" would like to see you  at the event.  Planners are encouraging attendance from residents of Solano's smaller cities because they're striving for representation from all parts of the county. Participants will have the opportunity to turn their business idea into a viable start-up in just two days. There is still time to sign-up. The registration deadline for this weekend's workshop has been extended to Wednesday, March 15th. Registration is FREE and must be done online at www.48hourstartuplaunch.com. The seminar will be held at Solano Community College's Vallejo campus, 545 Columbus Parkway, starting at 4:30 pm on Friday.  Pre-event registration is required.

"We have lots of interest and participation from our larger cities, but we want to make sure people from our smaller ones are aware of this opportunity and are included," says K. Patrice Williams, outreach coordinator and presenter for the conference; and owner of the advocacy firm BrandGOV, Inc. "We want to inspire entrepreneurship throughout the county. This workshop will give potential new business owners a chance to meet and be mentored by some of the top business coaches, financial experts and successful entrepreneurs in our area."

New speakers have been added to the conference's program.  They include William K. Wesley, a corporate business coach and trainer; author and entrepreneur with a MBA and law degree.  He's appeared on several major broadcast network shows discussing his work. He will give a presentation on "the six secrets of the successful entrepreneur." Also speaking will be Dr. Lynne Vaughn, president and founder of the Mare Island Technology Academy, an award-winning public charter school.  She will present on the technology needs of small businesses.

Patricia Hudnall, CEO of the business consulting firm Hudnall, Thomas and Wilson, will lead a session on management processes.  Rolanda Wilson, a financial consultant and president of Sound Investments, Inc, will discuss business budgeting; Citlalli Flores Zepeda, a branding strategist for the company Alfa Entrepreneur, will give a presentation on how to build a business' image.  Marisela Barbosa, president of Green Hive Spaces, a shared workspace for sustainable-focused businesses, will talk about the challenges and rewards of business ownership.

Tim Hiemstra, owner of Napa River Realty and member of several local boards, will present on how to develop scalable, repeatable business systems; and Mark Hagan, president of his firm Biz Dev4 Humanz, will talk about "the lean start-up" or how to use minimal resources to start a business.

Marketing partners for the event include the Dixon Chamber of Commerce; Benicia Chamber of Commerce; Dixon's Economic Development Department; the Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Solano Black Chamber of Commerce and A Place 2 Live, an organization that provides housing services for low-to-moderate income Solano County residents.

This is the first event of its kind to be held in Solano County.  A recently released video public service announcement about the 48 Hour Start-up Launch (https://youtu.be/xFEHtN0-Z1U) can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/xFEHtN0-Z1U . A similar conference for young entrepreneurs will be held the weekend of March 24.  For more information on both events, please contact K. Patrice Williams at 707-557-7007 x700 or email Patrice@brandgov.com.

#

About The Solano Small Business Development Center

The Solano Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is a nonprofit organization that provides expert no-cost advising, low cost workshops and training sessions designed to guide small businesses to success and accomplishment. It serves all of Solano County and is hosted by the Solano Community College District.  It is part of the Northern California SBDC network.

About BrandGOV

BrandGOV is a full service policy advocacy firm.   Its team of highly-experienced strategists understands the multifaceted nature of government affairs and policymaking and works with clients to protect their interests and create innovative programs in transportation, clean energy, healthcare, economic development, real estate development, affordable housing, international trade and insurance. The company's presence and relationships in local, county and state governments, allows it to serve as a forceful advocate for its clients. For more information on BrandGOV's areas of expertise, services and locations, please visit www.brandgov.com.

Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Source:BrandGOV, Inc.
Email:***@tlwpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Hackathon, Solano County Hackathon, Solano County startup business
Industry:Business
Location:Benicia - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TLW Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share