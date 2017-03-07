News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SBDC Business "Hackathon" Looking for More Participants From Solano's Smaller Cities
Deadline Extended for FREE Business Startup Workshop; New Speakers Added; PSA Released; Watch it Here
"We have lots of interest and participation from our larger cities, but we want to make sure people from our smaller ones are aware of this opportunity and are included," says K. Patrice Williams, outreach coordinator and presenter for the conference; and owner of the advocacy firm BrandGOV, Inc. "We want to inspire entrepreneurship throughout the county. This workshop will give potential new business owners a chance to meet and be mentored by some of the top business coaches, financial experts and successful entrepreneurs in our area."
New speakers have been added to the conference's program. They include William K. Wesley, a corporate business coach and trainer; author and entrepreneur with a MBA and law degree. He's appeared on several major broadcast network shows discussing his work. He will give a presentation on "the six secrets of the successful entrepreneur."
Patricia Hudnall, CEO of the business consulting firm Hudnall, Thomas and Wilson, will lead a session on management processes. Rolanda Wilson, a financial consultant and president of Sound Investments, Inc, will discuss business budgeting; Citlalli Flores Zepeda, a branding strategist for the company Alfa Entrepreneur, will give a presentation on how to build a business' image. Marisela Barbosa, president of Green Hive Spaces, a shared workspace for sustainable-
Tim Hiemstra, owner of Napa River Realty and member of several local boards, will present on how to develop scalable, repeatable business systems; and Mark Hagan, president of his firm Biz Dev4 Humanz, will talk about "the lean start-up" or how to use minimal resources to start a business.
Marketing partners for the event include the Dixon Chamber of Commerce; Benicia Chamber of Commerce; Dixon's Economic Development Department; the Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Solano Black Chamber of Commerce and A Place 2 Live, an organization that provides housing services for low-to-moderate income Solano County residents.
This is the first event of its kind to be held in Solano County. A recently released video public service announcement about the 48 Hour Start-up Launch (https://youtu.be/
#
About The Solano Small Business Development Center
The Solano Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is a nonprofit organization that provides expert no-cost advising, low cost workshops and training sessions designed to guide small businesses to success and accomplishment. It serves all of Solano County and is hosted by the Solano Community College District. It is part of the Northern California SBDC network.
About BrandGOV
BrandGOV is a full service policy advocacy firm. Its team of highly-experienced strategists understands the multifaceted nature of government affairs and policymaking and works with clients to protect their interests and create innovative programs in transportation, clean energy, healthcare, economic development, real estate development, affordable housing, international trade and insurance. The company's presence and relationships in local, county and state governments, allows it to serve as a forceful advocate for its clients. For more information on BrandGOV's areas of expertise, services and locations, please visit www.brandgov.com.
Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse