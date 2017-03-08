News By Tag
Wearsafe Labs Teams with CollegePlace Partners to Provide Wearable Personal Safety Device
The first-of-its-kind effort designed to offer students an extra layer of protection as they embark on life away from home.
Groundbreaking Wearable Personal Safety Devices to Residents
(Hartford, CT March 13, 2017) Wearsafe Labs announced today that CollegePlace Partners will distribute the Wearsafe Safety Service to students renting off-campus housing. Wearsafe will initially be distributed to off-campus housing residents at Florida State and Clemson, with the company adding more residences within the next few months. Wearsafe is an innovative personal safety wearable device and a unique service that connects users to a pre-selected group of trusted contacts.
The Wearsafe Tag is the only wearable personal safety device on the market that instantly sends pre-selected contacts the critical information they need to provide an effective and appropriate response: the wearer's precise location and a live audio stream from the wearer's location.
"One of CollegePlace Partners' core principles is to provide our residents with the safest and most secure environment at each of our locations," said Beau Jaussi, Principal, CollegePlace Partners. "Partnering with Wearsafe and leveraging their market leading technology is a natural extension of that core principle beyond the physical limitations of our properties."
Jaussi gave high marks to Wearsafe adding, "When paired with each individual property's security features, Wearsafe provides the extra layer of confidence alerting our residents that we're doing everything we can to ensure their safety. As the sole providers in our markets to offer this technology, CollegePlace properties stand apart from the competition and offer the best housing choice for students and their parents."
"CollegePlace Partners, a leading provider of off-campus housing, is taking the bold step of increasing security and connectivity for their residents," said Dave Benoit, co-founder of Wearsafe along with Phill Giancarlo. "We are pleased to partner with such a forward-thinking company and hope the move provides the impetus for similar companies to step up their off-campus safety efforts."
About Wearsafe
Wearsafe (http://wearsafe.com/
About CollegePlace Partners
CollegePlace Partners, LLC is a Texas-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, repositioning and operating student-housing properties nationwide. Since 2015, CollegePlace Partners and its affiliates have successfully acquired more than $84 million worth of student housing assets with an average occupancy within the portfolio of 99.8%.
