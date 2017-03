Wearsafe Labs Teams with CollegePlace Partners to Provide Wearable Personal Safety Device

The first-of-its-kind effort designed to offer students an extra layer of protection as they embark on life away from home.

Wearsafe Logo Horiz 6in RGB (1)

Contact

Jen Paoletto

***@wearsafe.com Jen Paoletto

End

--(Hartford, CT March 13, 2017) Wearsafe Labs announced today that CollegePlace Partners will distribute the Wearsafe Safety Service to students renting off-campus housing. Wearsafe will initially be distributed to off-campus housing residents at Florida State and Clemson, with the company adding more residences within the next few months. Wearsafe is an innovative personal safety wearable device and a unique service that connects users to a pre-selected group of trusted contacts.The first-of-its-kind effort is designed to offer students an extra layer of protection as they embark on life away from home. The partnership follows a successful pilot that Wearsafe conducted with Sacred Heart University this past year, which elicited positive feedback from student participants.The Wearsafe Tag is the"One of CollegePlace Partners' core principles is to provide our residents with the safest and most secure environment at each of our locations," said Beau Jaussi, Principal, CollegePlace Partners. "Partnering with Wearsafe and leveraging their market leading technology is a natural extension of that core principle beyond the physical limitations of our properties."Jaussi gave high marks to Wearsafe adding, "When paired with each individual property's security features, Wearsafe provides the extra layer of confidence alerting our residents that we're doing everything we can to ensure their safety. As the sole providers in our markets to offer this technology, CollegePlace properties stand apart from the competition and offer the best housing choice for students and their parents."In a recent survey ( https://www.goodcall.com/ news/survey- parents-college- stud... ) conducted by Wearsafe, nearly all parents queried consider safety a top priority when selecting a college and student housing."CollegePlace Partners, a leading provider of off-campus housing, is taking the bold step of increasing security and connectivity for their residents," said Dave Benoit, co-founder of Wearsafe along with Phill Giancarlo. "We are pleased to partner with such a forward-thinking company and hope the move provides the impetus for similar companies to step up their off-campus safety efforts."Wearsafe ( http://wearsafe.com/ ) is a leading developer of advanced wearable safety products designed to keep you safer. Wearsafe's products marry cutting edge technology with individual and institutional demand for personal safety. The company's vision is to change the perception of safety and security products, from solely protecting locations and property, to protecting individuals, wherever they may be. For more info, please contact press@wearsafe.com.CollegePlace Partners, LLC is a Texas-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, repositioning and operating student-housing properties nationwide. Since 2015, CollegePlace Partners and its affiliates have successfully acquired more than $84 million worth of student housing assets with an average occupancy within the portfolio of 99.8%.