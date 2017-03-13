News By Tag
Punch Tv Studios Ceo Joseph Collins Recognized As Good Samaritan By Los Angeles Community Services
Los Angeles Community Services has recognized Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Mr. Joseph Collins as a Good Samaritan for his life's mission of giving a platform to the untold stories that need to be told through his unrelenting endeavors in media and television.
Punch TV Studios is currently offering affordable stock at $1 per share to members of the urban community, making economic prosperity possible for a demographic that has historically not seen opportunity on Wall Street.
Joseph Collins launched his company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) back in June 2016, after becoming qualified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Current projections estimate the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year four post the IPO.
Punch TV Studios is one of only a few publicly-traded media companies. There is less than a month is left in this first IPO phase, making it a more than opportune time to become involved.
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Nabukie (https://nabukie.com/
Notes to Editor
Media Relations
562.822.0965
mediarelations@
http://punchtvstudios.com
About Punch TV Studios
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
