icLocal scraps fees to bring you free car classified ads
Visit: https://iclocal.co.uk/
Selling your car online is the easiest and most reliable way of achieving the highest possible price quickly for the vehicle without the hassle and haggling (and inevitable low price) you get with part-exchanging - The icLocal website has always been a great place to advertise your car for sale and now that it's free it really is a no brainer.
"We have always aspired to become the quickest and easiest to use classified ads website for UK buyers and sellers. Our move to offer free vehicle ads for everyone shows that we are a forward moving and seller-friendly website that listens to our customer's feedback".
Looking across the range of categories the website already offers to advertise your items online (including property, pets, jobs and furniture) it's easy to see that the website has ambition and offers visitors a simple journey to products that they actually want. Cars and motors is no different and all the information is there at your fingertips to make an easy purchase.
Media Contact
icLocal.co.uk
info@iclocal.co.uk
